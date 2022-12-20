The Art of Fighting the Sacklers

A family often provides the setting for the earliest collision of the personal and political, where those larger ills first begin to play out in all their florid cruelty. And the film makes clear that, for Goldin, resistance began, like charity, at home. Born in 1953, she grew up in a sedate suburb of Boston with parents who seemed ambivalent about raising children at all and horrified by any flash of autonomy that showed in them. Right away, the viewer is given a clear impression of where and how Goldin must have developed the sensibility expressed in The Ballad of Sexual Dependency (1985), a slideshow and book of photographs of her ’80s New York City milieu—showing the likes of Cookie Mueller and other bohemian friends, lovers, and comrades, gloriously dressed and made up according to a wide range of gender and sexual expression, engaged in bacchanalian splendors. The world of her childhood is by contrast portrayed as steeped in a brand of wretched conformity, dissatisfaction, denial, and displacement that she learned, aged 11, with the culmination of the family’s tragedy, to see as quite literally a matter of life and death.

The film is dedicated to Goldin’s elder sister, Barbara, a spirited and creative person whose romantic interest in other girls alarmed her parents, and who introduced Goldin to the books and music and art that became vital to her and to the necessity of personal rebellion. While Goldin was still small, Barbara began disappearing into a series of institutions, from orphanages to psychiatric hospitals; her medical records are heartrending. In her late teens, she placed her few belongings neatly by the side of some railroad tracks before taking her own life, an event their mother insisted on explaining as accidental. Goldin herself was eventually sent to a series of foster homes, and—having learned that self-definition might not come without a fight—claims to have been thrown out of every last one. She found her own makeshift family group in New York City, where she survived and saved up for photographic equipment through various forms of sex work (sometimes taking the bus into New Jersey, where you could make money stripping without taking everything off), and tended bar at alternative haven Tin Pan Alley.



Goldin at one point attributes her attraction to photography to growing up in an environment where her perception of reality was constantly undermined—she found ways to put her version, her perspective, on the record. That approach is most obvious in the self-portraits she took after being severely beaten by a boyfriend; but by the same token, she gave the subjects of her photographs the opportunity to destroy any they didn’t like. Indeed, her portraits insistently glamorize the people in them, which is partly why their political charge is less legible now than it would have been at the time, as AIDS took hold and the National Endowment for the Arts withdrew funding from artistic work it considered sexually deviant. The impulse to canonize oneself and one’s friends has been thoroughly commodified in the intervening decades.