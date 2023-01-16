Guaranteed Income Programs Are Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

A guaranteed income succeeds, in part, for three reasons: simplicity, flexibility, and dignity. The pilot project in King’s neighborhood, the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta, is a good example. Called In Her Hands and led by Hope Wollensack, the project provides $850 per month to 650 recipients—in this case, Black women in Georgia’s urban, rural, and suburban communities who are experiencing poverty. There are no strings attached to the cash. Instead of prohibiting certain purchases or forcing participants to fill out reams of paperwork to justify their spending—constraints that can discourage recipients and limit the effectiveness of payments—the In Her Hands project allows people to decide for themselves what their most pressing needs are and where the money should be spent. Sometimes that’s on textbooks, extra groceries, getting a cavity filled, or making sure their kid has the money to register for the local soccer team. Having those needs taken care of also means that the folks now have more time and resources to be better neighbors and community members. They also have the freedom to simply take a day off.

In Her Hands, in particular, was designed with attention to the real needs of the participants rather than the anxieties of policymakers. The focus on Black women was very much modeled on Nyandoro’s pioneering work in Jackson, and all of the participating women were closely consulted on the program’s details. The money arrives on a schedule and for a duration that they helped to determine. And again, the women participating can use the money however they see fit. One participant in the Jackson program wrote, “My goal for the rest of the year [while] I have these payments coming in is to work on transitioning into a job that provides more of a career and better pay than what I currently do.” Another said that she intends to use the money to help friends who need a roof over their heads—a reminder that cash supports broader communities, not just individuals or their families.

These are not just nice outcomes. They are a solution to a problem of incredible urgency. Thirty-two percent of people in this country don’t have enough cash, or its equivalent, to cover a $400 emergency. The need is even sharper among Black women, which is why In Her Hands focuses on them. Black women in Georgia earn only 59 cents for every dollar earned by white men in the state. Although Black women work at higher percentages than white women, they tend to be channeled to lower-paying, less secure jobs. Johnnie Tillmon’s words from over 50 years ago still ring true, “The truth is a job doesn’t necessarily mean an adequate income. There are some 10 million jobs that now pay less than the minimum wage, and if you’re a (Black) woman, you’ve got the best chance of getting one.” Systemic discrimination and historic inequities contribute to this economic precariousness. So it comes as no surprise that in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, 38 percent of Black women live below the poverty line, compared to 26 percent of Black men and 8 percent of white women.