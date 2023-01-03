My Week Inside a Right-Wing “Constitutional Defense” Training Camp

“They have been carefully training for this for years,” Feingold told me, concerned that the time might soon arrive where their plan could actually come to fruition. “Anybody that can ignore this kind of training and work by the right is not learning the lessons of recent history.”

Meckler’s organization bristles with conservative power players and dark money. COSA’s chairman of the board, Eric O’Keefe, is a Beltway veteran with 37 years of experience and deep ties to the Koch brothers. Former Senator Jim DeMint, who serves as a senior adviser to COSA, founded the Conservative Partnership Institute in 2017, a group that has since become arguably the most influential dark money organization in MAGA country. COSA also enjoys the endorsement and promotion of the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, a conservative powerhouse that connects corporate donors with state lawmakers eager to turn their political wish lists into law.

Meckler denies that COSA has ever accepted Koch money, but he is certainly getting money from somewhere. The three nonprofits associated with the Convention of States movement, all headed by Meckler, had a combined revenue of $11.9 million in 2020. Investigative reporting by the Center for Media and Democracy found that one of them, once called Citizens for Self-Governance, now rebranded as the Convention of States Foundation, received $2.5 million from the Koch-connected Donors Capital Fund between 2010 and 2018.

COSA also does well in the attention economy. Meckler earned a coveted main stage spot at CPAC Texas last summer. Steve Bannon—a man who knows a weapon when he sees one—promoted the movement on his War Room show as “another line of attack” in his quest to tame the federal bureaucracy, which he would like to gut and then refill with obedient partisans.

Meckler urged his CPAC audience to judge the movement by its friends, and I am inclined to agree. Only power attracts this many power players. What do they hope their Convention of States will accomplish?

In 2016, COSA gathered 137 delegates from every state in the nation—Rick Green among them—for a simulated Convention of States in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. They proposed and debated amendments, then cast votes: one vote per state.

There is nothing in the Constitution that says the convention ought to operate precisely this way; in fact, the phrase “Convention of States” does not appear in the Constitution at all. If the states maintained control of the convention, not only would urban populations be devastatingly underrepresented, but heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately Republican state legislatures would get to decide which delegates to send. Many of the delegates at this simulated convention, Feingold and Prindiville assert, would likely be appointed delegates at the real thing.

After three days, the delegates emerged with six proposed amendments that abolished the federal income tax, imposed congressional term limits, and made it more difficult for the federal government to take on debt. They closed the commerce clause loophole and passed something Feingold described as the “John C. Calhoun amendment”: nullification of any federal law or regulation if 30 state legislatures vote to overturn it.

None of this is secret. It is COSA working as advertised, delivering the libertarian goods.

“How about we get rid of the Department of Education?” Meckler asked his cheering CPAC audience last summer. “How about we get rid of the EPA?” A Convention of States could render both illegal. The proposed changes would allow conservatives to fulfill the longtime Republican dream of shrinking the federal government until it can be drowned in the bathtub, then going one step further and throwing it out with the bathwater.

Green, Meckler, and many others believe COSA is America’s last chance to avoid destruction. Meckler asserts that America currently has two options: secession or the restored federalism a convention for amendments could offer. BlazeTV talk-show host Steve Deace put it more bluntly when speaking at the COSA Reclaiming Liberty conference last October. “The people assembled in this room and people like you might be all that is standing between the America we know now and a civil war.”

At first glance, COSA appears solidly libertarian. The group talks a lot less about its fundamentally evangelical character, but the deep-seated Christianity of nearly everyone involved, once noticed, is inescapable.

The Convention of States project was originally the brainchild of Michael Farris, a battle-tested warrior from the religious homeschooling movement of the 1980s and founder of Patrick Henry College, a Christian conservative institution that serves as a pipeline to high-powered GOP jobs and internships. Farris co-founded COSA with Meckler, but left four years later to head Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, a legal organization Farris described as being “dedicated to the preservation of religious freedom, human life, and a godly definition of marriage.” ADF helped draft Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, the law upheld in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that effectively ended Roe v. Wade. He now hopes to reverse Obergefell, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. “It’s the states that get to make the policy,” Farris asserted a few months ago, “and the states should follow God’s law and God’s principles.” This is a shift from 2004, when Farris helped draft a constitutional amendment that would not only have banned same-sex marriage, but civil unions as well. Farris stepped down from his position as ADF chief executive in August 2022, though he remains heavily involved. In October, he announced a return to COSA as a senior adviser.

In Green’s Biblical Citizenship series, which Meckler has both hosted and promoted, Barton explicitly argues against the separation of church and state. Instead, he believes freedom of religion protects the expression of religion in the public sphere. “If we think we should pay adoration to God by hanging the Ten Commandments in public, what business is that of the state?” he asks.

Barton, who recently spoke at COSA’s Reclaiming Liberty conference, subscribes to the Seven Mountain Mandate, which is associated with Dominionism and teaches that Christianity should be part of every aspect of public life: education, religion, family, business, government, entertainment, and media. “If you can have those seven areas, you can shape and control whatever takes place in nations, continents, and even the world,” Barton said in a 2011 radio interview. “Jesus said you ‘occupy till I come.’… What we’re supposed to do is take the culture in the meantime, and you got to get involved in these seven areas.”

Barton’s reference to the Second Coming is not accidental. The name “Seven Mountain” comes from Revelation and alludes to conditions necessary to kick off the End Times. The mandate frames the Christian struggle to assert control over society as a battle against demonic forces: a view Barton seems to endorse.

The pervasive perception of COSA as part of a spiritual struggle of good versus evil may explain why some more secular arguments for the convention seek to seize power, not share it. America forgets, sometimes, that not all civil wars are fought over secession. Sometimes they are knockdown, drag-out fights over who gets to control a country. A state-controlled convention of amendments would involve less bloodshed than a civil war, but the end goal seems the same: the expulsion of the enemy from public life by force.

Would COSA’s conviction that America is and ought to be a Christian nation affect the outcome of an Article V convention? Rick Green says no. Yet prominent COSA allies have a history of attempting to use federal power for evangelical ends. Farris endorsed an amendment that would outlaw both gay marriage and civil unions. DeMint voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would ban flag burning and for two amendments that would have banned gay marriage. Barton, in addition to asserting that the First Amendment protects only monotheistic religions, has implied that homosexuality should be illegal.

Some COSA affiliates were also neck-deep in schemes to subvert the electoral process in 2020. Farris quietly helped draft Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania and other swing states for Covid-related voting accommodations, which they believe to be unconstitutional. John Eastman, who infamously endeavored to prevent Biden’s certification through the appointment of alternate electors, was a delegate at the 2016 simulated Article V convention in Williamsburg. Senior COSA adviser Jim DeMint’s Conservative Partnership Institute has its sticky little fingers all over the attempt to thwart Biden’s certification: Its Washington office hosts several groups tied to the coup attempt, and CPI’s group of affiliates employs at least 20 people purportedly involved in Trump’s effort to remain in power.

“[COSA] is, in some ways, their crown jewel,” Feingold says in reference to these concerted efforts to bend American democracy to their own will.

It makes sense. If you believed you were engaged in a cataclysmic struggle against demonic forces for the future of the country you love, wouldn’t you do everything you could to win?

What if you believed, as many COSA advocates do, that American freedom depends on American Christianity?

“Benjamin Rush said if you don’t teach the Bible in every generation to the children, a constitutional republic will not survive,” Rick Green told my Constitutional Defense course in his opening lecture. “Because, without religion, you don’t have morality. And without morality, you don’t have liberty.”

“Biblical principles are what produce freedom of society,” Barton proclaims in Patriot Academy’s Biblical Citizenship class. “But you won’t have biblical principles in society in which you don’t have citizens with a biblical worldview.”