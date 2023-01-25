The People Who Really Get Screwed by Gas Stoves

Gas stoves leak methane into the atmosphere even when they are turned off, so there’s a strong climate case for phasing them out of new buildings. But the risks to human health present even stronger evidence that, regardless of the gas stove’s status as a cultural talisman, it shouldn’t be imposed without consent. Gas stoves cause significant indoor pollution and may be responsible for more than 18 percent of the childhood asthma cases in New York City, where I live. Considering we have plenty of outdoor air pollution here, and that the low-income children most likely to suffer from asthma are also more likely to be exposed to highway exhaust and toxic waste, this is a striking statistic.

More than a third of Americans live in rental homes and don’t have the right to refuse appliances that are poisoning them. But renters are even more common among some demographics. Young people are particularly likely to rent, for example. And 58 percent of African-Americans and just over half of Latinos rent their homes.

These are exactly the Americans likeliest to suffer from indoor air pollution—from a wide range of sources—and unfortunately, least likely to benefit from the current direction of anti-gas stove policy. Tenants don’t have any recourse if they want their landlord to replace their gas stove with something safer. And even the growing number of state and local bans on new gas hookups won’t help renters to make their existing homes less toxic. The people most vulnerable to diseases like asthma are less likely to live in new housing.