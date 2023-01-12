People Are Getting Real Heated Over a Gas Stove Ban That Isn’t Even Happening

“What are the charges against him?” McCarthy asked reporters, in what he clearly thought was a bump-set-spike of a response. “In America today, you’re innocent till proven guilty. So just because somebody doesn’t like the press you have, it’s not me that can oversay what the voters say.”

But as fate would have it, Santos has been charged—in Brazil, where he is accused of fraud for stealing a checkbook in 2008 and using it to make purchases. He is also at the center of three other criminal probes.



There are now four criminal investigations of George Santos taking place:

• Rio de Janeiro prosecutor

• Nassau County District Attorney

• Eastern District of New York

• New York Attorney General pic.twitter.com/1doKTGD8Kl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2023

Federal prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into Santos’s finances and financial disclosures. The Nassau County district attorney is investigating Santos over the falsehoods in his résumé, although the office has not said what specifically it will be looking at. New York Attorney General Letitia James has said her office will investigate Santos and his multiple apparent fabrications.