Kyrsten Sinema May Not Be Called “Senator” for Long

All of which is to say that Sinema’s route to reelection has already narrowed. It’s not clear how much support she has among her Capitol Hill colleagues. All but two senators interviewed by Punchbowl News declined to give a straight answer on whether they would support her in 2024. Only Manchin and Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado indicated they’d back her. Manchin is ideologically very close to Sinema, and Democratic aides I talked to about Hickenlooper say his possible support was more characteristic of how he likes to operate in response to such questions rather than an ironclad commitment. Senator Mark Kelly, the other Arizona senator, has refrained from weighing in directly, saying only that Arizona voters “need a little rest from, you know, Senate races.”

It was never going to be a cakewalk. Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party has not helped her reelection bid. Quite the opposite, in fact. On Tuesday, Gallego’s still new Senate campaign announced it had raised $1 million from over 27,000 donors, topping Kelly’s record over the same period of time, according to a press release from the congressman’s campaign.

“She can’t run from her record. She’s abandoned her base, and her base knows it. She was just in Davos, Switzerland, rather than talking to folks in her home state,” said Democratic strategist Julian Mulvey, who is advising an anti-Sinema independent expenditure group. “And now you have a very credible candidate in Gallego, with a compelling personal story, who’s connected to Democratic primary voters and has a better record and vision for the state.”