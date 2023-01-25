Kyrsten Sinema May Not Be Called “Senator” for Long

Daniel Scarpinato, a Republican strategist, argued that Sinema’s notoriety among Democrats and lack of familiarity among Republicans makes her path difficult. “I really do think she’s hated on the Democratic side and so I actually think he’s going to do a pretty good job consolidating the Democratic base,” Scarpinato said. “I also think a lot of Republican voters don’t know that much about her other than she’s been a problem. I don’t think they know all her positions. I don’t think they know she’s an atheist. I don’t think they know the degree to which she’s progressive on several issues.”

On the surface Arizona looks like the kind of state where an independent senator could arguably break through. The most recent voter registration numbers show a rough 30-30-30 split among registered Republicans, Democrats, and Independents

“A lot of people would say generally ‘oh, it’s a third/a third/a third. There’s a lot of Independents in that state. That may be on paper, but the reality is that most Independents either always or generally vote Democrat or Republican. There’s very few people that are actually truly Independent,” said Republican strategist Steven Peutz. “The percentage of voters that are truly in the middle, that are true swing voters that would like that profile of an Independent are a pretty small percentage of the electorate.”