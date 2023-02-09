hear yourself
breathe. Can you help
me. Can you
hear the fly. Can you
hear the tree. No
I don’t mean wind,
I mean the breathing of
the tree through
bark. Can u, say the grasses
please hear
us. Can we hear u hear
the tips of water on
us, lithe &
so heavy with light & bending
lens-tips. Can u
hear this e-
vaporation. Can u
keep
blessing, keep not
thinking, remind
yourself of
your own
breathing, & what
is growing—leaves root sap, sun
forcing the flower….
Moving this way
you’ll see you can hear
soil breathe,
& in it, working to get thru it,
the worm,
& each turning of it
by the worm, hear, &
the breathing in it
of the worm, hear. Moving this way
you’ll hear the earth go on
without you—
when u are
no longer
here, when u are
not breathing. The fish the
water sand the
needle in the pine. The here. Hear it
breathing
as it turns,
and as now in it turns
the effort
of this worm.