hear yourself

breathe. Can you help

me. Can you

hear the fly. Can you

hear the tree. No

I don’t mean wind,

I mean the breathing of

the tree through

bark. Can u, say the grasses

please hear

us. Can we hear u hear

the tips of water on

us, lithe &

so heavy with light & bending

lens-tips. Can u

hear this e-

vaporation. Can u

keep

blessing, keep not

thinking, remind

yourself of

your own

breathing, & what

is growing—leaves root sap, sun

forcing the flower….

Moving this way

you’ll see you can hear

soil breathe,

& in it, working to get thru it,

the worm,

& each turning of it

by the worm, hear, &

the breathing in it

of the worm, hear. Moving this way

you’ll hear the earth go on

without you—

when u are

no longer

here, when u are

not breathing. The fish the

water sand the

needle in the pine. The here. Hear it

breathing

as it turns,

and as now in it turns

the effort

of this worm.