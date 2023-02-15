Bob Dylan Declines to Explain Himself

The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan Buy on Bookshop

And, as always, there are the eruptions where each of you wonders whether the other has lost his mind. Really, man? “Whiffenpoof Song”? By Bing Crosby? Johnnie Ray’s “The Little White Cloud That Cried”? Dean Martin’s take on “Blue Moon” (and not the one by the Marcels)? And Cher’s “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves”? What are all those people doing mixed up in this batch with the Fugs’ “C.I.A. Man” or Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”? We got to have a Sinatra, but “Strangers in the Night”? Even he didn’t dig that tune! Still, good call on Mose Allison’s “Everybody Cryin’ Mercy” and Bobby Bare’s “Detroit City.” You could go on and on like this all day, all night, all year.

The more time one spends wandering around the Proustian jukebox that is Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song, the more tempted one is to imagine it resembling a marathon listening party with a college friend—eclectic, shaggy, and impish, if a tad more inscrutable than anybody’s best friend would dare. These song titles are among 66 that Dylan has selected for his idiosyncratic, compulsively epigrammatic survey of popular music, reaching as far back as “Nelly Was a Lady,” written in 1849. Scholars, along with mandarins, culture cops, and other spoilsports, might propose that Dylan needed to produce a book of this ambition and scope to validate his 2016 Nobel Prize in literature. For some, it still won’t be enough without even a semiformal statement of purpose, detailing whatever it is he’s trying to do and just how “philosophical” he intends to be.



If, for Leonard Cohen, songs made up a tower, songs for Dylan are a Monument Valley of varied terrain and big skies.

Yet Dylan has never been interested in anything so straightforward as explaining himself. The Philosophy of Modern Song, among myriad other things, is an elaborately apportioned thank-you card from its author for everything the craft of song has given him through his 81 years on Earth. Though its title suggests a system of thought itself as a skeleton key to how genres and subgenres of popular music fit into each other, the book is far too subjective and far too personal a document to be viewed as pure history or, as some would have it, pop criticism. It is, instead, pure Dylan in its allusive, dreamlike musings, each of them digressing and spinning into the strange or exotic in the manner of Dylan songs like “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues,” “Maggie’s Farm,” or “Idiot Wind.” If, for Leonard Cohen, songs made up a tower, songs for Dylan are a Monument Valley of varied terrain and big skies, with plenty of room for him to project his own mind-movies, submit his own testimony as to how these songs came to be, where they landed, and what can be deciphered from their echoes.