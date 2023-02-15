Bob Dylan Declines to Explain Himself

He is anti–flavor of the week, anti-hot list, and anti-bling. He was a Cadillac before the tail fins; a Colt .45, not a Glock; steak and potatoes, not California cuisine. Perry Como stands and delivers. No artifice, no forcing one syllable to spread itself thin along many notes.

In the folklore of mid–twentieth-century pop culture, Perry Como is the King of Melted Cheese, “Mister Nice Guy,” the dulcet, double-knit embodiment of suburban dream life. Dylan might be picking fights right off the bat by placing such a figure, the antithesis to the disorderly energies of rock and roll, near the foreground of his Philosophy. But is he? True, Como wasn’t Elvis or Little Richard, but, as Dylan suggests, Como was his own distinctive brand of existential hero, a durable avatar of the job well done. No social protest, no hyper-realistic vision can sustain itself without the tempered fluidity found in a Perry Como performance. Dylan is dispatching alerts to his readers early in the game: Flash-freeze your biases and forget whatever you think you know. Perry Como is a guru of having a life’s purpose. Maybe he wouldn’t put it that way, and neither would Dylan. But Dylan’s challenge here is to anybody who thinks they’ve got it all figured out in advance. You think Perry Como’s a square? Then what, or who, does that make Dylan? Or you?

Dylan’s discussion of “Without a Song” itself is more cryptic. He begins, opaquely, by observing that the lyrics don’t “really name the song that the world would be worse off if it never heard.” He just writes it off as a “mystery,” one of many, swirling throughout the book, that you’ll have to either untangle or accept.

Dylan tends to let the reader draw their own associations. Trot over to left field, for instance, with Vic Damone’s 1956 version of “On the Street Where You Live” from My Fair Lady. Dylan’s exegesis is accompanied by a wedding photo with Damone as the groom and the ill-starred film actress Pier Angeli as the bride, taken in the fall of 1954. On the next page, there are two photos of James Dean with Angeli, whom Dylan characterizes as “the love of James Dean’s life.” You’d have to go online to find out that Dean and Angeli dated between 1952 and 1953, and that Angeli and Damone married in the fall of 1954. You find out from Dylan that Dean “waited across the street on his motorcycle on [her] wedding day.” Recalling the song’s premise—of a young man returning time and again to the block of the girl he loves—Dylan suggests at the very end of this meditation, “Maybe for the rest of his short life, this was a song that belonged to James Dean.” OK. A song that was part of a musical that didn’t open on Broadway until six months after Dean died in a car crash belonged to him? I’m buying in. Seriously.