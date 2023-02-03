The trauma videos can inflict on Black Americans is well documented. From this perspective, the videos are problematic reminders of the threat of violence that underwrites Black life. On the other hand, a case has been made that videos of police shootings have an evidentiary function in that they help illuminate the ubiquity of police brutality inflicted on Black Americans and can serve as evidence in court. This was certainly the case with Ahmaud Arbery, as without the video his killers would have never been charged with hunting and executing him. But since Arbery’s murderers weren’t police, their convictions say more about the problem with qualified immunity and the presumption of innocence and benefit of doubt police receive.

I tend to agree with Ja’han Jones who criticized the efficacy of the videos as sympathy or knowledge production. “In this scenario, Black justice hinges entirely on white sympathy,” Jones wrote. “And it leads you to the situation we seem to be in now, with repeated incidents of recorded police violence terrorizing Black people, while casting doubt on whether this sympathy will ever rise to a level needed to spur lasting change.”

I was born in the 1980s, so I remember when rap lyrics were criticized for being too violent and perpetuating the same violence rappers said they were reporting. I remember the paranoia that violent video games caused school shootings. I remember warnings that constant viewing of pornography would entice a viewer to seek more extreme instances of sexual imagery. What are we to make of videos of violence against Black Americans by law enforcement? Is it possible that the imagery is perpetuating the violence cameras are supposed to disrupt? Have we not seen an escalation in the brutality, moving from shootings to choking, to now the use of bare hands to beat a handcuffed victim to death?