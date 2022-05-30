The Myth of “Radical” Black Politics That Stymies Progressive Politics

Back in March, Senator Ted Cruz used his time to question Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings to narrow in on what is sure to be one of the GOP’s core talking points for 2022: Democrats are too tied to radical politics over racial disparities. Cruz alleged that Jackson, now the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, was unqualified because she sat on the board of a D.C. private school whose curriculum is “overflowing with critical race theory.” He proclaimed this as he waved a pile of books he deemed too radical to teach children.

As the 2022 midterm elections approach, a common axiom abounds in political punditry: Democrats will be doomed by capitulating to the demands of the “far-left,” “radical” faction of their constituents—with barely coded racial language that the party has become too captivated by Black activists. This prophecy is evoked using euphemisms, but its horsemen are familiar villains. Defund the police, wokeness, critical race theory, and Black Lives Matter are foretold to be harbingers of political calamity. This is heritage for American politics, as society tends to render policy and slogans aimed to uplift Black people as de facto radical and thus politically ruinous. But it’s not the substance of the political asks that are radical, it’s the audacity of Black people to have a transformative body politic.