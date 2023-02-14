The Inflation Reduction Act Has Europe Freaking Out

Though there is relatively broad support for relaxing state aid rules, the more controversial question is whether the European Union will start deficit spending itself and allow states more flexibility to do so individually. Currently, EU members contribute funds for bloc-wide initiatives based on their relative size. “Richer member states are opposed to enlarging the joint European budget and opposed to taking on joint European debt because that would mean the richer states subsidize the costs of that for the less wealthy countries,” Steitz explains. Poorer countries also worry that new spending on green industrial policy could see benefits flow inordinately to already wealthy countries with strong manufacturing bases like Germany and France, exacerbating the bloc’s existing inequalities. That raises additional concerns about lifting state aid rules without more careful planning: Countries with more resources could invest in the green transition while others get left behind—which is exactly what happened during the pandemic. According to a European Commission analysis, 53 percent of approved state aid went to Germany; 24 percent went to France. The remaining countries accounted for 23 percent in total.

Manon Aubry, co-chair of the Left bloc in the European Parliament and a member of La France Insoumise, says more sweeping changes are needed to overhaul the market fundamentalism and inequalities holding back Europe’s response to the climate crisis. “It’s good they have come to the conclusion there is a problem,” she told me on the phone last week. “But they will keep with the same solutions that have put us in that situation. In terms of narrative, we are making progress, but it’s not changing the core issues.” She suggested new taxes on financial transactions and windfall energy profits could be used to raise funds for decarbonization efforts.

She and Steitz each see the fracas over the IRA as an opportunity for a more carefully planned bloc-wide green industrial policy. That could include Germany rethinking an export-led growth model historically premised on cheap Russian gas and domestic wage suppression. “The objective is not to have competition between European states but collaboration,” Aubry said. “The history of the EU is to force competition rather collaboration.” Bizarrely, it could be the United States that helps change that.