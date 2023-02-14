The Inflation Reduction Act Has Europe Freaking Out

This all marks a stark shift from the EU climate policy status quo, the backbone of which has long been its Emissions Trading System. Once considered the gold standard of climate policy, such carbon pricing measures—including taxes and cap-and-trade—have now largely given way to a focus on green industrial policy. That’s thanks to a confluence of factors, from the desire to compete with China’s long-running green industrial policy to the Covid-19 pandemic—during which some governments deployed uncommon and in some cases unprecedented tools to deliver relief and rejigger supply chains for personal protective equipment and vaccines.

The Inflation Reduction Act has put supply chain concerns front and center. In order for an electric vehicle to qualify for its $7,500 tax credit, 50 percent of its battery’s components must be made in North America. That increases by 10 percent each year, meaning that by 2029 all electric vehicle batteries hoping to get a credit will need to be made on this continent. Forty percent of the critical minerals used in E.V.s need to come from the U.S. or a country with which it has a free trade agreement to get the same benefit. Despite being longtime allies, the U.S. does not have such an agreement with the EU. Practically speaking, that means stateside car buyers can get $7,500 off a U.S.-made E.V. but will pay full price for a German or French-made model, putting foreign automakers at a disadvantage in the world’s biggest market for imported cars.

These measures in the IRA have left the EU playing catch-up at a delicate time. Not long after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed supply chain vulnerabilities the world over, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a range of Western sanctions that left even Europe’s largest economies scrambling to meet energy demands and keep prices from skyrocketing. This has been a particularly acute problem for Germany, where the manufacturing base in sectors such as steel and chemicals has relied heavily on gas that once flowed freely from Russia. The IRA has compounded fears that energy-intensive businesses will relocate in search of both cheaper fuel and subsidies to develop low-carbon alternatives like green hydrogen.