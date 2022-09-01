Rural Energy Is Especially Dirty and in Debt. Enter the Inflation Reduction Act.

Another major factor in coops’ sluggishness to go green has been the fact that—like all public power providers—it hasn’t been able to access tax credits for renewable energy that allow larger, for-profit developers to write off up to a third of the cost for new installations. Even large companies have historically needed to contract with tax equity investors to take advantage of those credits, arrangements that can siphon off up to 20 to 30 percent of the credits’ value to Wall Street banks. So while coal and gas-fired power plants could be owned and operated in-house and on a not-for-profit basis, coops that wanted to bring renewables online have had instead to contract with third party providers. Through a structure known as “direct pay,” entities without tax liability will now be able to get that credit as a kind of grant administered by the IRS. That will considerably lower the barrier for G&Ts being able to own wind and solar directly and return the benefits to member-owners instead of paying fees to outside providers. Even distribution coops can take advantage of the credit, and many have already been working to lift long-standing limits on how much electricity those utilities are allowed to generate themselves.

These changes could transform coops’ relationship to the energy transition, which so far has been rather fraught thanks to material concerns like debt and long-term contracts, as well as—for some coops—their proximity to communities whose livelihoods have historically revolved around the coal industry. “In some cases the people who worked at the mines and the plants are member-owners,” says Jeremy Fisher, Senior Strategy and Technical Advisor with the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program; the Sierra Club has also participated the Rural Power Coalition. “If you see yourself as not only a provider of energy to customers but an engine of economic development, it’s hard to think about what the end of coal power would look like. If you see a lot of clean energy dotting the language and you don’t own it—if it’s all owned by investor-owned utilities next door—it’s hard to see a lot of benefit flowing to customers.”

But even those celebrating these inclusions in the IRA are also keeping a close eye on how it will be implemented over the coming months. Details of how the USDA will distribute its new $9.7 billion have yet to be worked out. It’s possible those plans could allow coops to draw down funds to affix their coal plants with so-called “carbon scrubbers” (devices that remove power plant emissions at the source) that are also eligible for tax credits. While there’s tense debate among climate groups as to the role of carbon capture and storage technologies in the energy transition, there’s widespread agreement that using it to extend the life of coal-fired power plants is probably a bad use for it, as opposed to in carbon-intensive industrial processes like cement production, where there are few alternatives on offer. With limited funds available, Hatlestad sees it as important to make sure the implementation process prioritizes coop proposals that allow for an orderly transition off of coal, rather than adding costly, inefficient carbon capture devices on to coal plants in the hopes of extending their lives.