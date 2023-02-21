Hi! My name is George Santos. I was born to a PERSONALITY TRAIT father and a/an ADJECTIVE mother. My parents were just the most ADJECTIVE people, instilling in me the values of PARTICIPATION SPORT and HOUSEHOLD CHORE .

In all modesty, I guess I do have to say I stood out from an early age. I remember Mrs. Talerico, my third-grade teacher, saying, “If every student were like George, my life would be a whole lot COMPARATIVE ADJECTIVE, I.E. END IN -ER .” At college, I ended up studying ACADEMIC MAJOR , where DOG BREED, PLURAL awarded me a full scholarship and a guaranteed apprenticeship to work with them in their ROOM IN HOUSE after graduation.