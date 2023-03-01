Artificial Intelligence Is Dumb

Much has been made about ChatGPT’s ability to pass exams and write term papers. Again, the program is decent at churning out what could charitably be called the facsimile of coherent copy. But, at the risk of swerving into another recent subject of the discourse—the decline of humanities—there’s nothing to suggest that it can mimic, let alone replace, critical thought.

If you want a five paragraph essay about bats—what they are, where they live, what they eat—ChatGPT could do that for you. But it doesn’t have ideas. If you wanted it to explain, for example, the convoluted discourse around the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, you’re in trouble. It will at best cull from the extant body of criticism to construct some similar-looking amalgam. (Indeed, it does this when asked about the backlash to EEAAO, pointing to the film’s “politics,” “representation,” and “complexity,” which is both a pretty good and unsatisfactory answer.) That’s the thing that is too often left unsaid amid this recent wave of AI hype: Even when it can generate something that mimics critical thought, it’s really just creating a pastiche, cribbed from human sources. Like search engines, artificial intelligence programs are still reliant on us: The humans who program them, and the actual creators of the content they are constantly trawling.



There are important ethical and philosophical questions that need to be answered as we prepare to bring this technology into greater prominence. ChatGPT does have the potential to spread misinformation. Naturally, so does literally every other piece of media we regularly interface with. But the difference is that there is an air of objectivity with ChatGPT—this comes, in part, from its neutral, antiseptic writing voice. Naturally, like much of the handwringing around misinformation, even this concern is both overhyped and misanthropic. It assumes a level of passivity among consumers, that they’ll literally believe anything that they encounter; that many, if not all, of the malevolent acts we’ve seen over recent years have been the result of people being duped. This is a comforting and paternalistic thought, but one with no evidence to support it.

