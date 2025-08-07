Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Takes Marching Orders From Fox With Tech CEO Attack

Who’s in charge here?

Donald Trump speaks at a podium in the Oval Office
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

At least one Republican doesn’t believe in a free market, and he’s in the White House.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social Thursday to demand the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

The post was most likely influenced by Senator Tom Cotton’s appearance on Fox Business, which aired minutes before Trump hit send.

Tan, a Malayan-born American business executive, has investments in hundreds of Chinese tech firms, including eight that are connected to the Chinese military, reported Reuters. One source told the newswire in April that Tan had divested from those positions, though the extent of his divestment was not made known.

Tan was appointed to run the chip manufacturer in March.

Cotton wrote a letter Wednesday to Intel board chair Frank Yeary, raising concerns about Tan’s various ties to China and some $8 billion that Intel received from the U.S. federal government by way of the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” the Arkansas senator wrote. “Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”

Intel’s stock fell by 4 percent in after-hours trading after Trump made his post.

But having a U.S. president intervene in the business decisions of an independent company would set a “very unfortunate precedent,” according to analysts.

“You don’t want American presidents dictating who runs companies, but certainly his opinion has merit and weight,” Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, told Reuters.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Alan Dershowitz Yelled Out of Farmers Market for Being a Jerk

The former Epstein lawyer tried to harass a pierogi seller. It didn’t go well for him.

Alan Dershowitz holds a file folder and walks outside a Manhattan courthouse
Sarah Yenesel/Getty Images

Alan Dershowitz was once again denied pierogies at a farmers market.

After being turned away by the vendors of the Good Pierogi stand at the West Tisbury Farmer’s Market in Martha’s Vineyard last week, Donald Trump’s former lawyer once again left the market empty-handed Wednesday.

“I’m here in an effort to try to restore community and to ask you to sell me pierogi in the interest of keeping the island together so we don’t have to have two pierogi stands: one for anti-Zionists and one for people who will sell to anybody,” Dershowitz said, according to a video from the MV Times.

Last week, Dershowitz claimed that the vendors had refused to sell to him because of his staunch support for Israel’s catastrophic military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 60,000 people and caused widespread famine. He’d threatened to sue the supposedly bigoted owners for refusing sale.

But despite Dershowitz’s complaints, the Good Pierogi stand boasted the largest line at the farmer’s market Wednesday. When Dershowitz finally reached the front of the line, he attempted to hand vendors a copy of his book The Ten Big Anti-Israel Lies: and How to Refute Them With Truth, which the vendors refused.

“I am very surprised that you’re here because of the things that you’ve been saying about us and the business online,” replied Krem Miskevich, the chef who co-runs Good Pierogi. “I really do not appreciate what you’ve been sharing in the last week.”

Dershowitz interrupted, “It’s true.”

“Is it true? You have proof that I am an antisemite?” the vendor shot back.

Dershowitz accused the vendor of being part of a group that protested the island’s Jewish Cultural Festival earlier this year. A group of about 10 demonstrators from Ceasefire MV appeared at the July event to protest speakers and funders who supported Israel’s military onslaught against the Palestinians.

Dershowtz tried to argue with the vendors. “This is not a cross-examination, it’s a conversation,” said one of the people behind the stall, eliciting cheers from the crowd that had formed around them. Dershowitz called the cheering crowd bigots.

“Hey, don’t call us bigots! Don’t call us bigots! My grandparents died in the Holocaust! Don’t you call me an antisemite!” snapped a marketgoer.

“Time to go! Time to go,” the crowd chanted.

“There are other people who want pierogies!” shouted one person, and another cried, “Go home, Alan!” He eventually sauntered off sans small dumplings.

In a statement Wednesday, Miskevich said that the reason they’d originally refused Dershowitz had nothing to do with Zionism at all. “When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion,” the post about the initial reaction with Dershowitz reads. “In this case, what was in the forefront of my mind was in fact that this was the high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers, including Jeffrey Epstein.”

Dershowitz, who has been shunned from the island community for years, helped negotiate a “non-prosecution agreement” for the alleged sex trafficker with ties to Trump. Two women have alleged that they were directed to have sex with Dershowitz while he was in Epstein’s orbit, which he has denied.

Epstein has been at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds after the Justice Department clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that—contrary to prior statements—such a thing didn’t exist.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Abused Power to Raise River Levels for Family Kayaking Trip

The vice president saw no problem with the request.

Vice President JD Vance speaking into a mic
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance made the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, raise the water level in a river to make it easier for his family to go kayaking in Ohio.

The Guardian reported that Vance requested that the engineers change the output of the Little Miami River at Caesar Creek Lake, a task that is usually reserved only for public events and emergency first responder training. But to do it at the personal request of the vice president and his family—while not illegal—is a blatant exploitation of the privileges that Vance’s office gives him. The Guardian noted that Vance’s request wasn’t just to aid the Secret Service but to create “ideal kayaking conditions” for Vance and his family.

USACE data confirms a significant increase and then decrease in the river’s water levels corresponding with Vance’s arrival and departure from his family river excursion earlier this month.

It’s especially twisted for Vance to burn up public labor and resources for his family’s own leisure while his administration makes massive cuts to the National Park Service, which made his little river day possible in the first place.

“Those cuts are directly impacting middle-class families’ vacations,” former Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter told The Guardian. “Whether they are doing it for the Secret Service or for him I think is splitting hairs. What he ought to be doing is choosing another place.”

The NPS has had more than a quarter of its workforce slashed since President Trump took office.

“When I was President Obama’s ethics czar in the White House I got a lot of unusual requests, but I never got one to increase the outflow of a waterway as part of a government official going kayaking,” former White House special counsel Norm Eisen said. “I never would have permitted this kind of a thing because whether it technically violates the rules or not, it creates the appearance that the vice-president of the United States is getting special treatment that’s not available to the average person who wants to utilise that body of water for recreational purposes.… While there may well be security-related explanations or justifications that come into the analysis, my reaction is: I don’t care. We shouldn’t be utilising government resources in this way. I never would have allowed it.”

Vance’s office has yet to comment.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

New Detail Blows Huge Hole in Trump’s Story About Epstein Friendship

Donald Trump said he ended the friendship in 2004. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on a London bus stop
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein displayed on a London bus stop

A resurfaced line from a 2007 New York Post report has called into question whether Donald Trump actually booted Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago when he said he did.

The president has claimed that his long friendship with the pedophilic socialite corroded after Trump learned that Epstein was abducting his underage female employees at Mar-a-Lago. Reporting from The Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald has indicated that Trump remained connected to Epstein until at least October 2007, when Epstein acted inappropriately toward a Mar-a-Lago club member’s daughter. That same month, Epstein’s account was listed as “closed” in Mar-a-Lago’s books.

But a nixed membership didn’t mean that Epstein stopped visiting Mar-a-Lago, the sex trafficker told the Post.

“Epstein denies he is banned from Mar-a-Lago and says, in fact, he was recently invited to an event there,” the Post reported at the time, in a line recently dredged up by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

Whether Epstein actually attended an event after his membership account was closed has not been confirmed.

That exchange with the Post would have taken place seven years after Epstein’s most prominent accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said she was kidnapped from Trump’s Florida resort by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump made international headlines last month when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One that he knew Epstein had “stolen” underage girls on his payroll at Mar-a-Lago, including Giuffre.

Two years after Giuffre was abducted, Trump told New York magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years and referred to him as a “terrific guy.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.

In 2003, Trump participated in a 50th birthday book for Epstein at the request of Maxwell, penning a letter to Epstein in which he referred to the disgraced financier as his “pal” and waxed poetic about their shared “secret.”

In 2005, police opened a criminal investigation into Epstein after reports emerged that he had paid a 14-year-old girl for a massage at his Palm Beach residence, a strategy that Epstein and Maxwell’s victims said was often the beginning of their sexual abuse.

Epstein pleaded guilty to prostituting minors in June 2008.

Rachel Kahn/
/

GOP Rep Posts Naked Man’s Photo in Wild Fight With Rival Congressman

Is Representative Derrick Van Orden doing OK?

Representative Derrick Van Orden speaks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Derrick Van Orden

Elected Republicans these days seem to view the gravity of their office with naked contempt—but this Wisconsin representative took it to a whole new level.

Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden tweeted out a picture of a nude dude with a ski mask, tagging his Democratic peer: This you?

X Derrick Van Orden @derrickvanorden Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen. (photo of a naked man wearing a ski mask and holding a long stick with a dildo attached

It’s the latest incident in a long line of political beef between Van Orden and Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, both congressmen from Wisconsin. Van Orden wrote in the post, “Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen.”

Pocan responded to the photo (which was not of him) saying, “KKKlassy, Derrick, KKKlassy.”

Van Orden, a MAGA Republican who has spouted the kind of racist America First rhetoric common on the right, then doubled down in his response, saying: “So you running around flashing your naked self in Europe with a sex toy taped to a stick makes me a white supremacist? Do you have any idea how ugly this makes you look?”

Pocan retorted, accusing Van Orden of being drunk—a favorite attack of the Democratic congressman who, during an argument live on TV, said to Van Orden, “Are you drinking right now?”

Pocan, a progressive voice in Congress, has been a member of the House since 2012 when he ran for now-Senator Tammy Baldwin’s old seat. Van Orden was first elected in 2022 after a failed run in 2020 endorsed by Donald Trump. The two congressmen first exchanged verbal blows in 2021 during Van Orden’s reelection campaign, over Van Orden’s presence at the rally turned insurrection on January 6, 2021, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Former Republican Representative Reid Ribble, who considers himself a friend to both men, seemed a bit tired of the back-and-forth.

“It’s all just nonsense,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “But they can’t seem to let go of it.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

“Bullsh*t”: Trump and JD Vance Snap Over Epstein Cover-Up Meeting

Donald Trump and JD Vance are in a panic over reports about the meeting.

JD Vance watches while Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance flatly denied reports that they planned to hold a strategy meeting about the government’s next steps in quelling the outrage over Jeffrey Epstein. 

During a press conference in the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump was asked whether Vance had dinner plans with a number of top administration officials to strategize about the Epstein case. 

“I don’t know, I could ask you that,” Trump replied, motioning for Vance to jump in.  

“I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance said. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

“The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump continued. “It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bullshit.”

Three sources familiar with the meeting had told CNN that White House officials would meet Wednesday night to discuss a unified response to the ongoing turmoil over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. The meeting would include Vance and the slate of officials that sources said were behind the White House’s ongoing strategy: Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. 

The White House was reportedly “floored” that information about the meeting leaked to the public, according to CNN host Kasie Hunt. “But now, after significant news coverage of this scheduled meeting, sources say it may be moved, rescheduled, or canceled entirely,” Hunt said Wednesday night, after Trump and Vance rejected the reports altogether. 

The public is clamoring for more transparency around Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that—contrary to prior statements—such a thing didn’t exist. 

Earlier this week, the government conducted a lengthy interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of Epstein’s—over the requests of his accusers—who may angle for a presidential pardon in exchange for exonerating Trump in the face of the ever-emerging ties to his former neighbor and friend.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Fumbles Defense of RFK Jr. Gutting His Biggest Achievement

Does Donald Trump actually know what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing to mRNA vaccine research?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures and speaks during a Cabinet meeting while sitting next to Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Officials in the Trump administration appear to be advancing their own agendas without informing the president.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Donald Trump revealed that he was not aware that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had announced a $500 million divestment from mRNA vaccine research.

“You were the driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, these mRNA vaccines that are the gold standard,” a reporter asked. “Now your health secretary is pulling back all the funding for research. He’s saying that the risks outweigh the benefits, which puts him at odds with the entire medical community and with you. What is going on?”

“Research on what?” Trump asked.

“Into mRNA vaccines,” the reporter clarified.

“Well we’re going to look at that. We’re talking about it, and they’re doing a very good job, and you know that is a pass,” Trump said. “Operation Warp Speed was—whether you’re Republican or Democrat—was considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country.”

Trump then patted himself on his back for how his first administration reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic, fast-tracking research and access to mRNA technology that ultimately provided Americans with a vaccine in record time. (This was, of course, after Trump had downplayed the effects of the virus, pushed back against medically backed health and safety precautions, and encouraged people to inject bleach into their veins.)

“That was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. But we are speaking about it, we have meetings about it tomorrow, tomorrow at 12 o’clock,” Trump said. “We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases.”

But Kennedy also pulled the federal funding for treatments to other sicknesses and diseases, nixing 22 mRNA studies because “the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

Instead, Kennedy said that his agency would shift the funding toward “safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The problem with that is twofold in the face of superior technology: It will result in a sacrifice of time and money. Traditional vaccines injected a weakened or dead version of a virus, triggering the body’s immune response and the development of antibodies. Researching and developing these vaccines is a “lengthy and costly” process that becomes further complicated when researchers have to respond to mutations in the virus, according to Penn Medicine.

MRNA technology, meanwhile, employs a synthetic genetic code that instructs the body to produce proteins akin to the viral protein, training the body’s immune system without ever actually exposing the individual to the disease. Once the response is initiated, the synthetic genetic sequence breaks down in the body, according to Medline Plus. The result is a “plug-and-play” vaccine technology that offers rapid development times at a lower cost to traditional vaccines.

In the years since mRNA technology debuted on the U.S. market, biomedical researchers have framed mRNA as a potential cancer treatment. But its sudden emergence in the United States prompted suspicion from anti-vaxxers, including Kennedy.

Since Kennedy took the reins at HHS, he has removed independent medical experts on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with vaccine skeptics. He warned against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamins. And he founded his new directive for America’s health policy—the “Make America Healthy Again” report—on studies generated by AI that never existed in the real world.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Federal Agents Directly Copy White Nationalists in Immigration Raid

Why are Border Patrol agents borrowing ideas from the Patriot Front?

A masked immigration agent looks directly at the camera as two other people in police vests steer a woman away.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security was caught transporting Border Patrol agents in a Penske moving van, a tactic they seem to have borrowed directly from the white nationalist militia group Patriot Front.

A short video from an immigration raid Wednesday shows more than a dozen masked agents spilling out the back of a Penske truck in the McArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, chasing after people as they fled. Gregory Bovino, who heads the immigration crackdown in that region, called the raid “Operation Trojan Horse.” 

The tactic seems to have come directly from the Patriot Front, which used a Penske van earlier this summer in Missouri to attack a Pride Parade, with its members bursting from the moving van while carrying shields and tactical gear. 

Penske has distanced itself from both. The company denounced Patriot Front back in June and banned the individuals involved in the Missouri attack from future rentals. And while they did not criticize the DHS on Wednesday, they did note that they “strictly prohibit” the use of their trucks to transport people. 

“The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this,” Penske wrote. “Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future.”  

It’s unsurprising to see the agents carrying out Trump’s indiscriminate immigration crackdown use the same strategy as a group that wants to keep this country white. It’s almost as if they have the same goals. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Traps Congressional Democrats Trying to Visit Detention Center

Democratic members of Congress attempting to visit immigrants at a New York City ICE detention center say they were detained by federal agents.

Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez
MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images
Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez

ICE facility workers trapped three Democratic representatives between the fence and the entrance as they denied their lawful attempt at entry to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center is normally controlled by the Bureau of Prisons but is currently being used by Homeland Security to house detainees. Representatives Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velazquez, and Dan Goldman have the right to visit Homeland Security facilities as members of Congress, even without prior notice. But their visit was denied by the Bureau of Prisons, who claim to have different rules.

“.@ICEgov locked me, @NydiaVelazquez and @RepDanGoldman between the fence and the building entrance of the Sunset Park Detention Center as we tried to conduct our Congressional oversight this morning,” Espaillat wrote on X. “This blatant lack of respect towards the Legislative Branch is a deterioration of checks and balances, all while they hide their atrocities from the public. The people demand answers, and immigrants deserve humanity.”

“We have been trapped in here by a masked agent with no name, and whom we cannot determine who it is because he refuses to show his face,” Espaillat said in the attached video. “We are duly elected members of Congress, and section 527 allows us the oversight responsibilities to go in there and see what is going on with the detention of immigrants.”

ICE has been particularly confrontational with elected officials who show up unannounced, even unlawfully arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and pressing charges against Democratic Representative Monica McIver in May.

Rachel Kahn/
/

You Won’t Believe What Ghislaine Maxwell Told DOJ. Well, You Might.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told the Department of Justice exactly what they wanted to hear.

Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In a shocking turn, the sex trafficker who could get a pardon from President Donald Trump has not said anything to implicate President Donald Trump.

During her nine-hour interview with Todd Blanche in July, Ghislaine Maxwell told the deputy attorney general that she never saw Trump do anything that would cause concern, sources familiar with what she said told ABC News Tuesday.

The transcripts of the interview, which took place over two days, could be publicly released as soon as this week. It’s not clear whether the administration also plans to release the audio recording of the conversation.

The public is clamoring for more transparency around the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that contrary to prior statements, such a thing didn’t exist.

In July, the DOJ agreed to meet with Maxwell in an attempt to quell MAGA’s rage over the lack of transparency. Trump has also requested to unseal the transcripts of the grand jury trials for Maxwell and Epstein, a move that Maxwell has opposed, as she’s appealing her case before the Supreme Court.

But Maxwell wouldn’t need the Supreme Court if she could get a pardon—which Trump has said he is “allowed” to give, without weighing in on whether he would. She has even offered to testify publicly in exchange for clemency. But as Trump himself could likely be implicated in the Epstein case as the financier’s longtime friend, his power to pardon Maxwell throws suspicion on any testimony she provides.

