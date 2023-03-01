Why Is the U.S. Funding Climate Apartheid?

Israel is in the midst of both a constitutional crisis and an upswing of genocidal violence against Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have participated in strikes and street demonstrations against Netanyahu’s far-right governing coalition and its proposed “judicial revolution” to strip the country’s courts of their independence. Days before Schumer’s visit, Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, killed 11 Palestinians and injured 500 during a raid in Nablus. On Sunday night, hundreds of settlers raided the occupied West Bank town of Huwara in retaliation for a Palestinian shooting two settlers earlier that day. They set fire to eight homes and 250 vehicles, according to the town council. Thirty-seven-year-old Sameh Aqtash was killed in the skirmish and at least 120 Palestinians sustained injuries. The Israeli magazine +972 reports that the IDF allowed settlers to enter Huwara after the border had been closed, all the while continuing to keep out journalists, medics, and Palestinian aid workers. Since the start of the year, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed 61 Palestinians.

This all comes amid a renewed push by the government to formally annex the West Bank, a part of Palestine that has been under “temporary” military occupation by Israel since 1967. Last week, Netanyahu’s Cabinet agreed to transfer control over the territory to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right settler who will now have broad control over life there as the head of its Civil Administration. Such actions have sparked rare condemnation from the State Department, but little questioning of the roughly $3 billion in military aid the U.S. provides to Israel each year.

Netanyahu’s repressive policies exacerbate what is already a growing environmental crisis. Average temperatures in the Middle East have already risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution, well above the 1.1 degree global average. The brutal summertime heat stress already experienced in Israel and Palestine is expected to last through the night over the coming decades as temperatures continue to rise; summers are expected to become two months longer by 2100. Starting in 2041, precipitation could drop by 40 percent in non-arid parts of the region. Access to water, food, and energy in the occupied territories, meanwhile, is tightly controlled by Israel; 90 percent of water in the Coastal Aquifer that serves Gaza is unfit for human consumption.