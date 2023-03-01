Why Is the U.S. Funding Climate Apartheid?

Zena Agha, the U.S. Policy Fellow with Palestinian think tank Al-Shabaka, told +972’s Edo Konrad in 2019 that Israel’s occupation “creates a situation in which it is impossible for Palestinians to actually develop these adaptive capabilities to withstand the very imminent threat of climate change,” calling it “climate apartheid.”

Then there’s India, where extreme rainfall events have increased threefold over the last 70 years. Last week, Modi’s government ordered raids on BBC’s offices in the country over a documentary highlighting his role instigating and enabling a 2002 pogrom against Muslims that claimed some 1,000 lives in the state of Gujarat, where he served as chief minister. His government has presided over an uptick in vigilante and state-sanctioned persecution of Muslims, including a law that excludes Muslim Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Afghani migrants from citizenship. After the country’s North was battered last year by flooding that killed nearly 200 people and displaced millions, Hindu nationalists aligned with Modi’s party blamed a “flood jihad” for the damages.

In many ways, Modi and Netanyahu are already governing a kind of climate apartheid, restricting access to everything from basic necessities to citizenship. With rare exceptions, most members of the United States Congress seem committed to letting them do so—and averse to such basic steps as a statement of condemnation or putting strings on military aid. It’s troubling to see this pattern holding for self-professed climate hawks that, like Schumer, have championed the Inflation Reduction Act’s investments in clean energy. At least for now, they seem to think there’s no contradiction between funding climate solutions with one hand and climate apartheid with the other.