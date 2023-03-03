The Climate Case for Rationing

For climate, the challenge lies in the abstract nature of the scarcity: There is no shortage of carbon, but rather of atmospheric space to continue filling with it. “People don’t go to the shop and notice a scarcity of the carbon sink,” Wood told me. “You can keep using it and won’t notice a shortage of that directly because the consequences are temporal and geographic and affect different places differently. The idea that rationing could be as popular as rationing during World War II,” he admits, “is a hard sell.”

Proposals like carbon pricing seek to limit greenhouse gas emissions through so-called market mechanisms, imposing a fee on carbon-intensive goods that better reflects what economists refer to as their “externalities.” Externalities are basically costs—to e.g. public health or productivity—that are not reflected in prices. In theory, a fee associated with a carbon price would allow firms and individuals to make more informed choices about what they buy and where they invest. Lower-carbon alternatives will become more attractive options for both as the incumbents get more expensive.

Rationing is one way to make climate policy more fair.

That creates some obvious distributional problems, though. While economists have tended to imagine carbon pricing as a kind of silver bullet—an elegant, efficient mechanism to reorder the economy—it also assumes every market actor as a cost-optimizing widget. Yet higher prices, which might prod one person into buying a electric vehicle, could also make someone else’s commute prohibitively expensive, particularly if they don’t have cash to drop on carbon-friendly new car. Making fossil fuels more expensive also does not guarantee that private companies will invest in the energy transition at anywhere near the scale required, particularly when it comes to making renewable power available to poorer households. And even in the absence of a carbon price, policies to restrict the supply of available fossil fuels are very likely to raise prices, too. “Those market mechanisms prioritize the wealthy over the poor because it’s the poor who have to change their lifestyles. If you’re wealthy you can afford to adapt,” Wood told me of carbon pricing schemes. Rationing is one way to make climate policy more fair.