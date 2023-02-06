The Frightening Cost of Cheap Eggs

Last summer, during my initial reporting on bird flu, I spoke to several farmers who raise chickens at this scale. One suggested he existed in a kind of Goldilocks zone: He’s more cautious than backyard growers, but, unlike the big farms, he does not have low-wage employees coming and going from his facility. “We have less exposure to wild bird populations, and we have less exposure to human traffic,” he said. Tom Flocco, the CEO of Pete and Gerry’s, noted that since the farmers he works with don’t use antibiotics, they already have strict biosecurity in place. “They walk through their barns and pastures every day, monitoring the health and well-being of their flocks,” he said. “They aren’t simply employees at an egg factory; their farms are their livelihood, and they are deeply invested in the health of their hens.” A food system with many smaller flocks is also inherently more resilient: Even if Pete and Gerry’s suffered an outbreak at one farm, the losses would be a tiny fraction of their overall supply. (So far, none of the company’s farms have been infected, Flocco said.)

Flocco noted that the retail prices for premium eggs are up 20 percent year over year, mostly because the cost of feed doubled due to the war in Ukraine. Conventional eggs, he said, are up 130 percent. That’s helped upend the economics of the egg industry: Cal-Maine, the country’s largest egg producer, has been selling its “specialty eggs”—a broad category that includes organic, pasture-raised, and cage-free eggs, among other labels—to retailers for 50 cents less per dozen than its conventional product.