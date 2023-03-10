There’s No Need for Biden to Announce His Reelection Bid Yet

Like every president running for reelection (aside from Donald Trump), Biden has tacked to the center in an effort to limit his vulnerabilities for 2024. Worried about a soft-on-crime image, Biden abandoned home rule for the District of Columbia in advance of a Senate vote repudiating the city’s revision of its criminal code. To quiet Republican attacks on “open borders,” the administration appears poised to reinstate the Trump-era policy of holding migrant families in detention centers. And in introducing his air-castle, never-to-be-enacted budget Thursday, the once free-spending Biden stressed a proposed $2 trillion reduction in the deficit.

Biden has also silenced most doubts about his intention to run for a second term that, should he win, would carry him through his eighty-sixth birthday. It was Jill Biden who actually did most of the heavy lifting. In a late February interview with the Associated Press while in Kenya, she made clear that her husband was determined to run again in 2024: “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he started.” Asked about Biden’s age as a reason to bow out, the first lady responded with exasperation, “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

The expectation is that Biden will officially declare for a second term in April, at the same point on the political calendar as when Barack Obama in 2011 and Bill Clinton in 1995 announced for reelection.