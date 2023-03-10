There’s No Need for Biden to Announce His Reelection Bid Yet

Biden has never been a strong fundraiser, which adds a cost-saving rationale for delaying setting up a formal campaign. A president running for reelection cannot start off with a four-person campaign staff working out of a Starbucks for the free Wi-Fi. Once Biden officially declares, there immediately will be a hefty bill for staff salaries and consultant fees that will only escalate in 2024. The campaign will also have to pick up some of Biden’s travel costs (Air Force One is not a budget airline), since more trips than usual will be considered political.

All these expenses will require Biden to schedule time for campaign fundraisers and the courting of major donors. These trips, whether to New York or California, will be charged to the campaign, thereby prompting the necessity for more fundraisers. Even with the frugality imposed by the pandemic, the 2020 Biden campaign raised and spent about $1 billion. Given the larger financial demands of the 2024 reelection race, the longer that Biden can delay the campaign kickoff, the more money the Democrats can direct toward the final months when swing voters will be making their decisions.

An April launch to the reelection race would invariably complicate the communications strategies of the Biden team. The precise division of responsibility between the White House press office and its counterparts in the campaign will have to be worked out as they go. But as a general rule, the more people who are speaking for the president, the more muddled the message.