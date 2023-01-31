The Squad Is Out of Power—and Relishing a New Fight

Still, Tlaib, a fellow inaugural member of the Squad, told me that her experience in the minority party in the Michigan legislature prepared her for the next two years in Congress. “There’s a lot of similarities,” Tlaib said. “I already feel it.” She highlighted the possibility of finding common ground with Republicans on her committees, and the work she does on her bipartisan caucus aimed at removing lead from water supplies.

However, Democrats’ power will lie more in gumming up the works for the opposing party than actually legislating. “It’s easier to be unified in the minority,” said Representative Ro Khanna, who entered Congress in 2017 in the minority and who, while not a Squad member, is another prominent progressive in the House. “It’s easier to be unified against an extreme Republican Party.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus—a broader coalition of progressive members that all Squad members belong to, and where Omar was recently elected deputy chair—told me in January that the caucus would meet for a training session to discuss the practices and procedures, because “it’s a really different experience being in the minority.” The newest members, as well as those elected in 2018 and 2020, will need to know the tools at their disposal. “It’s different this time, because we have the Senate and we have the White House. So it’s not like when I came in ’17,” Jayapal said, “where it was just so painful the whole time because the things that we voted on actually ended up passing and being signed into law” by President Donald Trump. It helps that the ranks of progressives are ever-expanding, not only within the Squad, but the Congressional Progressive Caucus as a whole. The caucus now boasts more than 100 members, including 16 new representatives, making it one of the largest ideological caucuses in the House.