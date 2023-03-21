The U.N.’s Disturbing New Climate Report Is a Call to Battle

One of the most disastrous outcomes of the blend of pandemic and war in recent years has been that extractive companies largely saw their highest profits in their entire existence in 2022. Supermajors like Shell and BP feel no shame in slashing and burning their climate plans, and being more open about their quest for profit, however many fossil fuels that takes. They’re finding the crack in the ceiling that activists and policymakers are desperately trying to seal, pushing us aside, and smashing the ceiling with an axe to let more water in because the flood makes them money. The metaphor is absurd, but it’s where we are.

Why is Biden acting as if the worst outcomes of climate change are the most likely? These are the decisions of a doomsday prepper, not a climate leader.

The Biden administration’s recent decision to approve the Willow crude oil project in Alaska is a classic example of politicians caving to these executives’ wishes. The only scenarios in which carbon bomb projects like Willow are necessary is if we’re on high-fossil-fuel consumption pathways that lead to nightmarish consequences like deadly heatwaves and disasters. Why is Biden acting as if the worst outcomes of climate change are the most likely? These are the decisions of a doomsday prepper, not a climate leader.

But once a project like this is approved, it gives a bunch of people a vested interest in pushing humanity into those bad pathways. It’s in their interest now to block a rapid energy transition, lest their investments in projects like Willow prove unprofitable. It’s a clear illustration of how powerful the urge to cling to the past can be, despite the rising intensity of the IPCC’s warnings.