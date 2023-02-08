Oil Companies Are Finally Being Honest About Their Feelings on Renewable Energy

BP scaling back renewables investment amid record profits is a little ironic: The company has consistently argued against governments imposing a tax on its windfall profits on the grounds that such a tax could reduce its spending on the energy transition. Looney reiterated this point when asked about Britain’s modest windfall tax by an analyst last week—although he also added that the U.K., in his view, “needs more gas, not less gas right now.” Researchers at Common Wealth, a British think tank, have found that BP’s payouts to shareholders last year were more than 14 times what they spent on “low carbon” activities.

Shell similarly announced last week that it will not increase its low-carbon spending in 2023. Its preexisting investments in that arena have also come under scrutiny recently. Common Wealth found the company spent 7.5 times as much paying out shareholders as on “Renewables and Energy Solutions” last year. And the nonprofit Global Witness argues that most of the 12 percent of spending the company claims to devote to lower-carbon ventures is in fact going toward rebranded gas projects, with just 1.5 percent spent on wind and solar. On Shell’s earnings call last week, freshly minted CEO Wael Sawan—previously the company’s head of Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions—was up-front about Shell’s priorities. Asked by Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng about whether the company would continue to accept lower returns on renewables (now targeted around 8 to 10 percent) than can be gained from oil and gas investments, Sawan said, essentially, no:

I think on low carbon, let me be, I think, categorical in this. We will drive for strong returns in any business we go into. We cannot justify going for a low return. Our shareholders deserve to see us going after strong returns. If we cannot achieve the double-digit returns in a business, we need to question very hard whether we should continue in that business. Absolutely, we want to continue to go for lower and lower and lower carbon, but it has to be profitable.

What might be interpreted as a moral failing is perfectly rational. Multinational oil companies are not charitable organizations, after all. But this challenges the win-win story that policymakers have pitched—that token public investments can attract massive private cash to get the energy transition up, running, and profitable. The theory undergirding the Inflation Reduction Act is that if the state can make cleaner energy cheaper for consumers and businesses, then investment will follow. Tax incentives, by this view, can allow companies to overcome initial barriers to entry as the state shoulders the risks of newer industries en route to lucrative private-sector returns. Shell’s and BP’s recent candor about retreating from renewables suggests that policy model may be, at the very least, woefully incomplete.