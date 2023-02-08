Oil Companies Are Finally Being Honest About Their Feelings on Renewable Energy

Uppsala University geographer Brett Christophers presciently argued in an academic paper in 2021 that the key factor in whether wind and solar proliferate isn’t the price of renewables but the returns that companies can expect on their investments in them. With their traditional business now more profitable than ever, the gap between the internal rate of return, or IRR, on oil and gas (10 to 15 percent) is more than what they can make on wind and solar, which has an IRR between 4 and 8 percent. “That’s a massive difference from what they’ve been delivering historically,” Christophers told me by phone. “It makes total sense to me from a pure business perspective that they would continue to focus on their core business, especially if they think demand for their products is not going to be declining anytime soon.” That it’s easier to invest in wind and solar is part of the problem, since oil and gas companies have less of a competitive advantage over other firms.

“It’s comparing apples and oranges,” Christophers said. “Oil and gas are businesses of fuel extraction, refining and trade, whereas solar and wind farms are businesses of producing and selling electricity.” The price of electricity can swing even more wildly than the price of oil, giving investors little confidence in what sorts of returns they can expect over the medium and long term. Tax credits and subsidies can make those look more attractive in the near term but don’t create a less volatile spot market for electricity. Power-purchasing agreements with particular buyers of electricity, including states, can offer more reliable revenue streams. But often large-scale renewables projects will need to compete in more volatile power markets in the United States and abroad.

Perhaps it’s time to stop pretending renewables will achieve a level of self-sufficiency that has never been demanded of coal, oil, and gas.

Barring a dramatic overhaul in electricity markets, Christophers said, “the world is stuck on these support mechanisms” that make renewables more attractive investments. This is not, of course, a novel development for energy systems: Fossil fuel companies rake in tens of billions of dollars’ worth of government support each year and benefit from heavy-handed state policies to spur production.