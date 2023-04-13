Inside the Surveillance State’s Propaganda Machine

Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State by Kerry Howley Buy on Bookshop

Much of what Kiriakou said wasn’t true. It would later emerge that Zubaydah was waterboarded at least 83 times. (“I think honestly that the Agency has gotten a bum rap on waterboarding,” Kiriakou later told MSNBC.) Zubaydah was subjected to a number of other torture techniques, and at some point he lost an eye, though exactly how has never been explained. He never provided useful information to his interrogators. His lawyers have claimed he wasn’t a member of Al Qaeda or much of a militant at all. He remains imprisoned in Guantánamo Bay, where he suffers extensive physical and psychological trauma. The first victim of the CIA’s post-9/11 torture program, Zubaydah is a forever prisoner, living evidence of war crimes that can never be officially made public.



Kiriakou’s interview is “not just propaganda; it is torture fan fiction,” writes Kerry Howley in her new book, Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State. Describing torture as necessary and heroic, Kiriakou offered a fairy tale, she says, indulging in some of the darkest fantasies of the terror years. He described Zubaydah as a master terrorist, of the kind who seemed to lurk in every dark corner during the Bush administration, when he was nothing of the sort. In Howley’s telling, some of the foundational myths of the war on terrorism years—the classified fictions that helped the security state grow into an all-seeing monstrosity—were just that: myths.

“Collect it all” is a semiofficial intelligence community motto; and from the resulting heaps of information, details can always be carefully adapted to fit a narrative.

As Howley shows throughout her book, the vast stores of data collected on practically everyone alive now make this kind of mythmaking easier than ever. “Collect it all” is a semiofficial intelligence community motto; and from the resulting heaps of information, details can always be carefully adapted to fit a narrative. Bottoms Up is a sophisticated, artful tour through the dark recesses of this machine and a sympathetic reconsideration of the figures who have fallen afoul of it. Howley’s subjects range from leakers—including Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange, and Reality Winner—to wayward militants in foreign lands. As public figures, all are misunderstood—certainly by the U.S. government.