Inside the Surveillance State’s Propaganda Machine

The government’s prosecution of Winner reflected all the baroque contortions and absurdities of the post-9/11 legal system. Her lawyers had to receive security clearances, but that only enmeshed them in the authoritarian world of official secrecy. “Having clearance meant that Reality’s lawyers were far more restricted than the average person,” Howley writes. “We can access the document Reality leaked, now available on The Intercept’s website. The lawyers could not access it, because they had security clearance, and to access improperly shared material would be a violation of clearance.” Her lawyers weren’t allowed to read the document she allegedly leaked—the whole basis of the case. It was a kind of cosmic joke, and it was one of many bureaucratic protocols that made it even more difficult to defend Winner.

When Winner sought to be released on bail, the government portrayed her as a flight risk and a danger to the country. A prosecutor told the court that Winner had been to Mexico several times—as if to indicate that she was comfortable traveling abroad—but she didn’t mention that Winner had been a child at the time. As Howley notes, “she had been there to get cheap braces.”

Everything the U.S. government had taught Winner was used as evidence of guilt or danger. The things that had made her a good intelligence worker—her mental acuity, her worldly interests, her knack for absorbing information—were suddenly red flags. Her knowledge of Afghan languages, her interest in someday living in the Middle East or Central Asia, notes she wrote about how to change a SIM card, her ability to compartmentalize and keep her work secret from her family—all of these things were recast as threatening signs of deviance. Winner had a “fractured personality,” according to the government, and she could not be trusted to be free until trial. In truth, her “fractured personality” was legally required of her, just as it was for millions of security clearance holders who couldn’t tell their loved ones, or even some of their coworkers, what they did all day. Winner had signed up for that life, where all knowledge was guarded, sacralized under the official regime of secrecy. And she had made herself a heretic.