The Making of the Surveillance State

There were 15,000 miles of telegraph lines by the end of the war, and they were easy to tap. You could simply cut into the cable and attach a copper wire with a receiver at the other end. The hard part was not getting caught. Throughout the war, Union and Confederate wiretappers routinely embarked on dangerous missions behind enemy lines, trying to intercept messages and send their own disinformation. Robert E. Lee’s signal clerk even tapped Ulysses S. Grant’s line in 1864, though the only actionable intelligence the Confederates got from it was info on a shipment of Union beef. The pressures of combat also spurred technological innovation, as military telegraphers developed handheld wiretapping devices the size of a cigarette case. And their exploits soon entered the public mind: The Listeners reproduces a fantastic sketch of a Union soldier tapping a Confederate line from Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper in 1865.

Although wiretapping began as a weapon of war, it quickly lost its association with the government. Instead, Hochman contends, it increasingly came to be seen as a tool of crime. In 1864, D.C. Williams became the first American ever convicted for wiretapping, after he tapped business communications on the West Coast and sent the details to stockbrokers in New York. Newspapers called his case a “new chapter in crime,” and by 1874, a string of other wiretapping cases in New York and Washington, D.C., had alerted the public to the dangers of wire crimes.

Wiretapping was instrumental in a stunning range of crimes. Stock market schemes flourished, and in 1899, commodities speculators even used a wiretap to send false cotton prices to the New Orleans Stock Exchange, setting off a nationwide panic that netted them $170,000. Other crooks used wiretapping to rig sports gambling—they would intercept the results of horse races and then place foolproof bets. There was blackmail and corporate espionage, as well. And in a clever scam that reveals just how aware the public was of wiretapping, con artists in the 1890s invented the “wireless wiretap”: They would tell potential victims that they had a wiretap set up to rig a horse race, then they would take large bets and simply make off with the cash, without ever tapping any lines.