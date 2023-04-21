Inside the Battle Between Big Ag and Lab-Grown Meat

What it comes down to is a fundamental interpretation of the nature of the protein on people’s plates, and whether meat made from cells will be considered the same as meat raised on the farm. Members of the D.C. “barnyard”—some of the biggest organizations representing farm-raised meat—are already insisting it’s crucial to delineate their products from meat nursed into being by science. “There should be some sort of labeling requirement that says it was developed in vitro, or in a petri dish, or in a lab,” Lia Biondo, executive vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, told me. “We’ve spent decades building up an incredible brand, and we don’t think this other product should be able to ride on the coattails of that.” The USCA wrote the letter to the USDA in early 2018 asking that the terms “meat” and “beef” be reserved for slaughtered animals. The department denied the petition, but Biondo insists it “kick-started” a conversation: “We still hold out that these products should not be called ‘meat.’”

Policymaking in D.C. tends to favor the established folks with entrenched lobbyists. Such a situation can be unfavorable to the cell-based businesses looking to influence the rules that, depending on how they’re crafted, could spell doom or bloom for the cultivated-meat industry. “There are various ways in which Big Meat could squash its competitors,” said Jennifer Jacquet, associate professor in the department of environmental studies at New York University. “One way is gobbling them up. The other is to litigate and make their life miserable and their expenses much higher and their products not marketable.”

Keenly aware of this dynamic, the competitors-turned-compatriots of AMPS Innovation would rather be at the table than on the menu. And yet their move to band together into a trade association, they say, wasn’t done to psych themselves up for a showdown with conventional meat producers. The association views cultivated products as complementary to what Big Ag already produces. Some of those behemoths are even investors in cultivated meat: Tyson Foods, for instance, took a minority stake in Upside Foods in 2018.