The Sadism of Eating Real Meat Over Lab Meat

Depriving people of “real” steak may soon be as central to right-wing grievances as guns.

As (techno-) optimists, we think most people will decline the sadist’s meal: When given the opportunity to indulge the pleasures of meat at a similar price point without the need for animal suffering and death, many humans will take it. But we are prepared to be wrong. It may be the case that many people are attracted by the knowledge that a sentient creature suffered and died for their dinner—that it helps those people feel vigorous, predatory, dominant, and powerful, as the ecofeminist scholar Carol Adams has argued. Depriving people of “real” steak may soon be as central to right-wing grievances as guns: an item to be pried from their cold dead hands. (Remember the uproar about the Green New Deal allegedly taking away red-blooded Americans’ burgers.) But even liberals and centrists should consider the lesson offered by thinkers such as disability rights activist Sunaura Taylor, who links animal and disability liberation; ethicist Lori Gruen, who argues that compassion for animals helps develop “entangled empathy”; and legal scholar Maneesha Deckha, who has written about the intersection of animal rights with pluralism and postcolonialism: Actively choosing to reduce the suffering of another can be a practical way to improve your general capacity for empathy and compassion, both personally and politically.

Even compassionate and empathetic people may prefer traditional meat, thinking it’s for reasons other than sadism—a gut reaction that tells them that lab meat won’t satisfy the dictates of tradition, custom, or scripture in the same way as an Easter ham, a summer barbecue, or zeroa on the seder plate. The challenge in those cases is to ask: “but why?” Why exactly does tradition demand that the food on the table be acquired from an animal that was previously living and conscious—and therefore definitionally suffered? Why exactly is someone more squeamish about eating something that spent time in a petri dish than about eating something that struggled as it died?

What sorts of passive sadism have been passed along in assumptions we’ve never thought to question? And why? Are we content to live in a society governed by such assumptions? And how could we change this if we so desired? In this sense, cellular agriculture, properly examined, should force us to probe not just our dietary habits but also the larger politics of pleasure and suffering as they are unequally distributed in our society: What other forms of suffering make daily consumer pleasures possible, and what would be required to make it otherwise? Cellular agriculture offers the rare opportunity to recognize, respect, and even fortify the cherished pleasures that many consumers take from meat even as we work to address the very real interest animals have in avoiding suffering and death. At the core of this approach is a commitment to a more democratically hedonic society that offers robust and accessible pleasures for all and where suffering and sacrifice are minimized or, if they cannot be avoided, are borne not just by the poor, weak, and vulnerable.