The Sadism of Eating Real Meat Over Lab Meat

Most meat, in other words, is not “natural” as consumers might understand it, which should lead us to reflect on what we may desire when we desire natural meat. As religious studies professor Alan Levinovitz reminds us, treating the “natural” as intrinsically good or moral can lead to practical and ethical errors. “Nature,” after all, can be cruel; desiring the natural may mean desiring cruelty. Other meat-eaters might resist this claim, touting meat produced using holistic, ecologically friendly methods, such as regenerative cattle grazing. But that would make meat far more scarce and expensive, and it would still require slaughtering animals. It might just be a greener, sadistic pleasure reserved for the wealthy.

Finally, meat-eaters may note that for some people and cultures, eating meat is part of a more sustainable, symbiotic relationship with animals and their ecosystems, rather than a consumer pleasure as we have described it. True, our argument is not universal. But it does apply to most American consumers. Just as our argument does not necessarily apply to, for instance, Inuit communities, it does apply to non-Inuit critics who would use Inuit hunting practices to justify their own eating habits. Similarly, some consumers may have serious religious or spiritual rationales that could complicate the consumption of cultured meat. A debate in religious and scholarly circles is already in full swing about what permutations of the cellular agriculture production process would allow these novel food products to be considered kosher or halal. We respect these important debates, but we do not think they relate to the current majority of consumption of industrial meat products. Gestures to the customs and beliefs of some cultures by people from outside those cultures may be seized upon to justify but seldom to honestly explain why consumers are eating either Big Macs in their cars or $350 cuts of Wagyu at company dinners.

Surveys of consumer willingness to buy cellular agriculture products vary wildly, ranging from outright refusal to eager anticipation. But surveys about a theoretical product can only tell you so much. The proof will be in the eating.

Depriving people of “real” steak may soon be as central to right-wing grievances as guns.

As (techno-) optimists, we think most people will decline the sadist’s meal: When given the opportunity to indulge the pleasures of meat at a similar price point without the need for animal suffering and death, many humans will take it. But we are prepared to be wrong. It may be the case that many people are attracted by the knowledge that a sentient creature suffered and died for their dinner—that it helps those people feel vigorous, predatory, dominant, and powerful, as the ecofeminist scholar Carol Adams has argued. Depriving people of “real” steak may soon be as central to right-wing grievances as guns: an item to be pried from their cold dead hands. (Remember the uproar about the Green New Deal allegedly taking away red-blooded Americans’ burgers.) But even liberals and centrists should consider the lesson offered by thinkers such as disability rights activist Sunaura Taylor, who links animal and disability liberation; ethicist Lori Gruen, who argues that compassion for animals helps develop “entangled empathy”; and legal scholar Maneesha Deckha, who has written about the intersection of animal rights with pluralism and postcolonialism: Actively choosing to reduce the suffering of another can be a practical way to improve your general capacity for empathy and compassion, both personally and politically.