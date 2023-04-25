Make Parking Impossible

Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World by Henry Grabar Buy on Bookshop

Nothing is accidental about our car-dominated streetscapes or the places we store cars. Two new books explore how we got to this point, particularly in the United States, where the space used up by roads and parking is the size of West Virginia, and the average driver is behind the wheel for 39 miles per day. In Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It, Daniel Knowles explores fundamental questions about sprawl, car culture, and pedestrian deaths, showing that “we have gotten so used to the domination of cars that we have forgotten how unpleasant the consequences are.” Henry Grabar analyzes parking in Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World, taking a topic so quotidian that, when explored with his masterful knowledge of urban history, it becomes almost metaphysical. Unlike previous books that look to solutions such as traffic calming, smart garages, and congestion pricing, Knowles’s and Grabar’s are more radical: The authors are millennials who did not grow up in the previous two generations enamored with car culture, and their solutions veer toward private vehicle abolitionism.



Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It by Daniel Knowles Buy on Bookshop

Both authors stress that Americans—and to some extent everyone else in the world—have allowed cars to dominate their lives. We drive them incessantly, and hardly ever in the mountain roads of BMW commercials, but rather in the chockablock midday traffic of endless overpasses and interchanges that have made our landscapes into a wasteland of nonporous asphalt. Our addiction to quick and free parking has turned our cities into vast expanses of garages and tarmac that are unsightly and dangerous to walk across. The popularity of SUVs has completely canceled out new gas efficiency standards, making the spew of exhaust coming from cities just as copious as it was a decade ago. Most worryingly, we have become a society of people used to single-passenger vehicles. We regulate the space around us completely, not compromising with others. When we do interact with other people, it is to lean on the horn and shout expletives in their direction. Covid isolation made this worse: Even with fewer people driving, 2021 saw the biggest jump in traffic deaths ever recorded. On the road, we are our worst selves, and, given the state of the country, it seems this behavior is frequently spilling over into public life writ large.

The American love affair with cars began when they were still a luxury item in the early twentieth century, and traffic laws were patchy at best. But car culture came into its own after World War II. Cars were an essential aspect of the military-industrial complex, with automakers producing one-fifth of all combat material during the war. They have puttered along on Cold War path dependency since then. The mass adaptation to cars came with the shift back to peacetime civilian production in the 1950s. The creation of federal highways with the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 was the most expensive federal infrastructure project in U.S. history: The argument for them was that large roads could move troops in the event of a Soviet attack, but, given their convenient stopping points in prime suburban locations, the highways looked a lot like federal subsidies for private residential developers.