Make Parking Impossible

In contrast, parking enforcement is feminized. In New York City, where Grabar grew up, he observes that the original meter enforcers were all women and were briefly fetishized (à la “Lovely Rita” in the U.K.) before being despised. In 1987, an attendant named Ana Russi was decorated with the Woman of the Year Award by Mayor Ed Koch even after she told the mayor’s limo driver to leave an illegal spot. For Puerto Rican New Yorkers like Russi, being a “meter maid” was a foothold into stable, well-paid public service despite constant harassment and even physical assaults. Today, many New York City parking enforcers are Bangladeshi immigrants. Despite new laws that carry special penalties for attacking meter readers, they are routinely harassed. The hatred of parking enforcement is socially accepted and even joked about with more than a whiff of casual misogyny. In the film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the characters all want to kill one another, but they unite in repeatedly knocking out a traffic warden because, apparently, no matter what their differences, Londoners want to hit parking enforcers.

The story of parking is largely a story of unintended consequences and subsequent regrets. One of the better known and vividly told stories in Grabar’s book is of the shopping mall designer Victor Gruen, a Viennese Jew and socialist, who fled Austria after the Nazi occupation in 1938. Gruen envisioned the mall not as a triumph of consumerism, but as a twentieth-century agora where people could become pedestrians again, enjoying the company of others in public space. Yet malls were not built within walking distance from most people’s homes; they had to drive to visit them, and driving meant parking. Gruen was appalled by his own creation—particularly the seas of parking around malls that emphasize how contrived a vision of pedestrianism and public space they are. While malls are losing popularity in the United States, their replacement may be no lovelier. Advocates of walkable “New Urbanism” hope for neighborhoods where cars are optional, but the reality in most cities is that malls are giving way to all-in-one box stores, online shopping, and grab-and-go dollar shops. The future of consumerism is not the food court by the indoor fountain but Uber Eats consumed in solitude while opening Amazon packages.

As Grabar surveys the proliferation of shopping malls, strip malls, garages, and valuable real estate demolished for surface-level parking, he asks the very sensible question about American cities: “Dude, where’s my town?” A Buffalo, New York, Chamber of Commerce member, surveying the damages of urban renewal, remarked that “so many buildings had been demolished it looked like the city was paving the way not for cars to park but for airplanes to land.” Indeed, parking is a powerful lens through which to understand architectural modernism: The old city was destroyed not for the human but for their car. People were left exposed by the side of massive highways, vulnerable to high-velocity steel objects, and, all along the way, we were told this was the dream of the good life, and all the sacrifices were worth it in order to drive down the parkway with the wind in our hair.