This Democratic Senator Is Making an Unusual Enemy

Murphy, who is perhaps best known for his support for gun control legislation—and was a lead negotiator of the gun safety legislation that passed last year—noted the link between loneliness and firearm deaths. A recent study by Harvard Public Health found that 54 percent of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides. Moreover, more than half of all suicide deaths are by gun. “I’m generally hostile to [blaming] our gun violence problem on people’s mental health, because we are not the only country with mentally ill people or loneliness,” Murphy said. “But it is true that people are driven to a gun often through their intense feelings of loneliness.”

Loneliness is also at the root of some of the nation’s larger struggles, as people put increased faith in demagogic figures who argue they can cure societal ills through authoritarian means. Although loneliness is an abstract concept, its effects are concrete. Social isolation can result in disillusionment with institutions and the strictures of society, which in turn can lead to radicalization. “The demagogic movements and those hate-filled identities—they’re always there. But they are gaining more traction today because people have less means of identifying themselves in healthier ways,” Murphy argued.

Political theorist Hannah Arendt argued in 1951 that loneliness “has become an everyday experience of the ever-growing masses of our century,” and that “prepares men for totalitarian domination in the non-totalitarian world.” That trend has arguably accelerated in recent years with the rise of social media, which has nurtured misinformation and blurred the lines between the truth and lies.