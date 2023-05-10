How Climate Change Has Shaped Life on Earth for Millennia

The Earth Transformed: An Untold History by Peter Frankopan Buy on Bookshop

It is possible now to create parallel timelines linking historical events we have learned about secondhand—through texts, legends, and archaeological remains—to changes in the climate. Could the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah described in the Old Testament have referred to “a cosmic airburst or multiple airbursts caused by a comet or meteorite” that appears to have leveled the Jordan Valley city of Tall el-Hammam around 1650 BCE? Scholars have linked the 2200 BCE downfall of the Akkadian empire, and contemporaneous upheavals in Egypt and elsewhere around the Mediterranean, to a period of sustained drought. One study cited by the Oxford historian Peter Frankopan in his monumental new book on climate and human history suggests that, over a 700-year period beginning in 1100 C.E., drops in growing-season temperatures of just over half a degree Fahrenheit in Europe correlated with a significantly greater probability that Jews would be persecuted over the next five years.



In The Earth Transformed: An Untold History, Frankopan, who is best known for a sweeping 2015 history of the Silk Road, takes on the ambitious and perhaps hubristic task of putting all this data together, reinserting “climate back into the story of the past” in order to lay out “the story of human interaction with the natural world over millennia.” While attuned to the momentous effects of climate, a project like this could point in several different directions. It has the potential to show how closely our lives, our history, our very being are entwined within a web of nonhuman factors, and to urge us to respond. Yet it can just as easily become a story we’ve already heard too many times, with the same protagonists as ever, depending upon how you tell it.

Given the sheer scale of the book’s objectives, its 700-page girth feels almost economical. The first chapter covers nearly 4.5 billion years, racing through the dawn of life and periodic mass extinctions. There were of course no humans around in that period, and, for a good chunk of it, not even any oxygen yet in the earth’s atmosphere, but this vast expanse of time is nonetheless everywhere with us. Geological events that took place deep in the prehuman past determined the distribution of the hydrocarbon deposits—oil and coal—that have intimately shaped the geopolitics of the last century and a half.