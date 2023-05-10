How Climate Change Has Shaped Life on Earth for Millennia

The millennia fly by. The glaciers recede and, about 11,700 years ago, the Holocene begins, an epoch of relatively stable weather patterns that we will surely miss. Without them, Frankopan makes clear, most of what we recognize as human society would not likely have developed. In places like Mesopotamia, Iran, China, and South America, rainfall became sufficiently reliable to make agriculture viable. Humans formed co-dependent relationships with various species of grain and legume, as well as with cattle, sheep, and goats. The archaeological record begins to show evidence of social hierarchy and growing gender inequality, not to mention outbreaks of zoonotic disease. Not everyone wins the “ecological lottery,” if all of this counts as winning: California, Frankopan points out, has a climate similar to Mesopotamia’s, but no large-seeded grasses of the sort that would eventually be domesticated elsewhere, so “plant-intensive subsistence” occurred later there, though we have recently made up for the delay.

In the seventh millennium BCE, things went wonky for a while. An ice dam collapsed over Hudson Bay, causing two huge prehistoric lakes to drain, an ice sheet to melt, and sea levels to rise. Ocean currents changed so dramatically that Northern Hemisphere temperatures plunged for a century and a half. Settlement patterns shifted. Then a landslide beneath the Norwegian Sea, likely triggered by an earthquake, unleashed a catastrophic tsunami‚ a sort of saline proto-Brexit that submerged the land mass known as Doggerland—the terrain that until then had connected Britain to mainland Europe. Frankopan leaves us to imagine what human history might have looked like without Great Britain as a sea power. Could we owe the North American genocide, the triangular trade, and the Industrial Revolution built upon its profits to a single underwater earthquake? Who’s in charge here? We are, Frankopan hurriedly assures.

Frankopan is at his most confident on the drier terrain of the Eurasian steppe, the setting of his last book. Might the domestication of horses that took place there 5,000-odd years ago have been brought about by episodic drought that pushed pastoralists to give up on herding less resilient herbivores? Maybe, but the development would prove fateful, greatly easing conquest for those tempted by such pursuits. Chariots helped win the Hittites an empire covering much of modern Turkey, northern Syria, and Lebanon; their legal code severely punished bestiality with dogs, pigs, or cows but left a stable-size loophole for intimate acts with horses. And if most premodern empires are unthinkable without cavalry, climate could help in more direct ways, too.