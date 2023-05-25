How a Refugee’s American Dream Ended in a Police Killing

A couple of weeks later, I arrived at Thondok’s home just off the highway on the outskirts of Guymon. I could almost see the Seaboard plant from her picture window, if not for the high walls of a junkyard, the line of cargo containers rolling by on the Union Pacific, and the haze of dust on the wind. Thondok was still dressed completely in black, including her head wrap, as she would be for the remainder of the first 40 days. The living room was packed with flowers and cards. Framed service recognition certificates marking Thondok’s fifth and tenth anniversaries at Seaboard hung on the wall amid photographs of her children. She had fewer portraits of Mariar than her other kids, she lamented, because he had always hated to have his picture taken. Most of her photos of him are from when he was still small, smiling in the middle of siblings. “He’s the one on the bike,” she said softly. “That was when we just came to America.”



The years after Mariar graduated from high school, Thondok told me, had been hard, filled with uncertainty and false starts. He left Seaboard after a year. He dropped out of Panhandle State after a semester or two. He took a job at a bank in Oklahoma City. Thondok said he joined the Air Force after that, and his sisters told me later that he had scored in the top eleventh percentile on his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB. He seemed to finally be finding his way, but something went wrong. In early July 2022, Mariar got into an argument in Dallas and was arrested for criminal mischief in connection with alleged property damage. According to his mother, he returned to Guymon in October.

The family said they later gathered from co-workers that, after Mariar’s first week of training, he was called in for mandatory overtime that Saturday. His younger sister said he was assigned to one of the cutting jobs on the kill floor—heavy work, much heavier than the position that he had been hired to do. “He was helping them out,” Madit said, “because I guess they were shorthanded.” When he arrived at work on January 9, Mariar’s family believed, he was told to go back to the station where he had worked two days earlier. Madit said he told his supervisor, “No, like, why would I go back there? This is my job right here.” Martin Rosas from UFCW Local 2 told me that this account squared with what the union had been able to learn about the encounter. “They wanted to move him to another position,” he said. “He refused to be moved. Then he decided to go back to the floor to production, just to go back to work.”

Rosas emphasized: This is a common occurrence. He said workers are routinely pressured to move positions when the company is shorthanded. Seaboard’s spokesman had previously told a news outlet that employees have a right to refuse work reassignments. If Mariar declined to move, that was his choice. “I’ve been involved in the union since 1989,” Rosas told me. “I was employed myself in one of those meatpacking plants for six years, before I was hired as staff for the union, so I know that this is an incident that happens every single day, where people have been asked to move, and they say, ‘No, I’m not gonna move,’ because sometimes they don’t want to move to a different job, harder jobs, difficult jobs, and they just want to stay where they’re at. So this is not unusual to happen.”

What is unusual is everything that Seaboard has done in recent years—speeding up the line by almost 20 percent, not complying with Covid protocols imposed by OSHA, standing by their production goals when a federal judge stepped in, not improving work conditions but, instead, looking for yet another wave of compliant foreign workers. “What’s unusual,” Rosas said, “is for the police to go inside the plant and use their weapons against one of these employees.”

Body-cam footage from one of the Guymon Police officers who approached Chiewelthap Mariar at the Seaboard pork plant in January shows key moments before he was shot.

Mariar’s other sister, Harmony, told me that she keeps asking herself unanswerable questions. Did her brother tell his supervisors that, if he was forced to move stations, he would kill them? Is that why they called the police? If so, why wouldn’t he just do what they said to do? Could he really have been angry enough to start swinging a knife? “I really hope that’s not a part of him I don’t know,” she said. “We can’t really know until we get the video.”

As this story was about to be published, Seaboard agreed to share some security footage, and then the Guymon Police Department released the officers’ body-cam videos. On the body cams, the officers can be heard telling Mariar that he’s not in any trouble, that they just want him to come with them to a quiet place to talk. He shakes his head and pulls something from the right pocket of his smock. In the overhead security footage, Mariar can be seen moving aggressively toward the officers before retreating from the deployed Taser. When he raises his hands, he is still holding the object. “I will fucking shoot you,” the Black officer shouts. Then both officers yell for Mariar to get on the ground. Instead, he lowers his hands and walks steadily forward, twice feinting toward the officers. He never lunges at them, but he doesn’t heed their orders. The Black officer shoots. While Mariar screams and writhes in pain, the officer who fired the shot picks up an object from the floor. The video from the other officer’s body cam is grainy, but the object looks like it may be a pocketknife. He calls desperately for an ambulance. “Damn, man,” one of the officers shouts at Mariar, “why’d you make us do that?” Through it all, the sound of the conveyor system roars.

Before I left Thondok’s home, she took me to Mariar’s room. It was windowless, and she kept it dimmed except for a lamp on the nightstand and the blue glow of his television. She apologized for not having more to say about her son’s life. “As we know, it’s hard,” she said, “but I can’t talk about it.” In that moment, I thought that Thondok meant that she didn’t have enough command of English to put her feelings into words. I later learned that it was something simpler than that. Earlier that day, just before we met, Thondok’s attorney had met with an OSBI investigator to retrieve Mariar’s personal effects: his wallet, identifications, keys. Seeing those items, bundled in a manila envelope, had sent Thondok spiraling.

After I left, Thondok took her son’s car keys and drove across the highway with her attorney to the Seaboard parking lot to finally collect Mariar’s car. They went slowly up and down each aisle, looking for a blue vehicle. It was nowhere to be found.

This story was produced in partnership with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, an independent, nonprofit news organization.