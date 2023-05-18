Donald Trump Against America

They said that saving Grenada from terror and totalitarianism was the wrong thing to do. They didn’t blame Cuba or the communists for threatening American students and murdering Grenadians. They blamed the United States instead.



But then, somehow, they always blame America first.



When our Marines, sent to Lebanon on a multinational peacekeeping mission with the consent of the United States Congress, were murdered in their sleep, the “blame America first crowd” didn’t blame the terrorists who murdered the Marines. They blamed the United States.



But then, they always blame America first.

And so on, and so on. She used the word “blame” 14 times, and it stuck. Hard. Reagan picked it up, as did Republicans generally. And while Kirkpatrick’s focus was on foreign policy, over the course of the Reagan years, the indictment was broadened. Domestically, the charge revolved, inevitably, around race. The “Reagan Democrats” famously identified by Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg in Macomb County, Michigan—which voted 63 percent for John Kennedy in 1960 but 67 percent for Reagan in 1984—were repelled by what they saw as a Democratic elite that blamed America for continuing racial inequality.

Many Republicans spent the bulk of the 1980s leveling the charge that the Democrats were “out of touch with middle America.” The Roosevelt New Deal coalition of working-class whites, urban liberals, and Black voters had already started to crack in the late 1960s and early 1970s, over Vietnam and race and McGovernism. But Reagan’s landslide victory over Carter sealed the deal. Now, even a lot of Democrats began to argue that maybe the Republicans had a point about how Democrats had lost the plot. For instance, loyal Democrats William Galston and Elaine Kamarck—both of whom had worked on Mondale’s campaign, he as issues director and she as director of delegate selection—had, by 1989, after the third presidential loss in a row, seen enough. They wrote in a famous paper that Democrats needed to grapple with the reality that “too many Americans have come to see the party as inattentive to their economic interests, indifferent if not hostile to their moral sentiments and ineffective in defense of their national security.”

Thus was born the perception of Democrats as blaming America, being out of touch with America, even hating America—and, conversely, the idea of the Republicans as the party both of optimism and of middle-American values. Was it really true? Reality was more complicated, of course. The Republican Party, then as now, was the party of the rich; in fact, the wealthiest Americans skewed even more Republican back then. The Reagans flaunted their associations with rich friends, several of whom bought them a mansion in posh Bel-Air, adjacent to the majestic home that was used as the exterior on The Beverly Hillbillies (purchased in 2019 by, wait for it, Lachlan Murdoch), where they lived after leaving the White House.