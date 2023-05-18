Donald Trump Against America

The Republicans didn’t really have to accomplish much at their convention, in other words: just not scare people away. As the culture war hadn’t started, there wasn’t much risk of that. But they still did what political parties normally do at their conventions vis-à-vis the other party, which was to try to define it in negative terms. Mondale gave them some material to work with: In his acceptance speech at the Democratic convention, he pledged to raise taxes. He added the caveat that he would do so only on the rich, that the middle class was squeezed enough. In fact, the speech in full was an attempt to reassure Americans that Democrats had learned the lesson of their 1980 drubbing. But no one remembered those parts.

Democrats were known to be vulnerable on defense and foreign policy issues as well as taxes, so in Dallas the Republicans pulled out a guest speaker, a lifelong Democrat, to drive it all home: Jeane D. Kirkpatrick, whose grandfather had helped found the populist and socialist parties of Oklahoma, and who herself had joined a Young People’s Socialist League at college (it broke up, she noted at a 2002 forum, over a picnic, which she found “rather discouraging”). Kirkpatrick had been so committed a Democrat that she’d served on the party’s platform committee as recently as 1976. But her views on foreign affairs always tended toward the hawkish, and her famous 1979 Commentary essay, “Dictatorships and Double Standards,” caught Reagan’s eye. She advised his campaign and, after he won, became his ambassador to the United Nations. Because of her political history, her rather stern visage, and the mere fact that she was a woman, she became one of the better-known of Reagan’s Cabinet members; so it made sense that the Republicans would want her to speak.

It was Monday, the convention’s first night. Kirkpatrick had a prime-time slot, back in the days when the networks carried the proceedings for hours and millions watched. She produced one of the most memorable phrases in the recent history of American political speechmaking, repeated over and over (aside from “San Francisco Democrats,” which she also invoked constantly, and which Republicans still say to this day). Of Democrats, she said: