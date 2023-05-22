The Republicans’ Debt Ceiling Trap

Still, there’s no guarantee that permitting-reform provisions are gone for good in budget talks. The White House, according to top climate adviser John Podesta, was open to the idea as of early last week. It’s been a longtime priority for top Republican negotiator and Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves. While Graves has earned Paul Ryan–style plaudits as a “straight shooter” and “policy wonk,” his most generous campaign donors are in the oil and gas industry. Graves has received $859,295 in campaign contributions from the sector since 2013. Top donors to his most recent reelection campaign include PACs associated with Chevron ($12,500) as well as Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, which all gave him $10,000 each. This session Graves was the lead author of permitting provisions included in H.R. 1, the “Limit, Save Grow Act,” to streamline environmental reviews and limit potential legal challenges to new infrastructure.

Among the two people tapped by the White House to lead negotiations is longtime Biden ally Steve Ricchetti. Until joining Biden’s vice presidential staff in 2012, Ricchetti was the co-partner with his brother, Jeff, at the family lobbying shop that shares their name. Five days before Biden’s inauguration, TC Energy—the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, formerly known as Transcanada—hired Jeff Ricchetti. Since that time, TC Energy has paid Richetti Inc. $810,000, including $90,000 this year. Jeff Ricchetti continues to be a paid lobbyist for TC Energy, though both he and his brother maintain their work is entirely separate. Steve Ricchetti has caught flack over those ties before, and recused himself from matters involving both TC and the firms’ numerous pharmaceutical clients. No such effort has been made this time around with the debt ceiling negotiations, although Ricchetti is one of three people—alongside Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Office of Legislative Affairs Director Louisa Terrell—that the White House has dispatched to determine what makes it into a final agreement, potentially including permitting-reform provisions that could have major upsides for Ricchetti’s brother’s client.

The only reasonable path forward is to obviate the need for this circus entirely.

On Friday, Graves griped that negotiations were at an impasse, chiding his opponents over a supposed inability to have “reasonable conversations.” Nothing about these talks is reasonable.