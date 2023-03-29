Why Is Arizona Using Precious Water to Grow Alfalfa for Saudi Arabia?

On a national level, the U.S. has relatively secure supplies of freshwater, and is actually a net exporter of virtual water because of its huge agricultural exports. This virtual water trade is also multifaceted: U.S. consumption is responsible for the export of scarce virtual water from drier countries like Egypt, which grows the thirsty cotton that might end up in American bedsheets. Even though Egypt is water-scarce, it is also a net exporter of virtual water, with cotton, fruit, and vegetables being shipped to Japan, Europe, the U.S., and yes, Saudi Arabia, which receives 16 percent of Egypt’s virtual water exports. Perhaps understandably, Egyptians ship scarce water out to bring money in, rather than restricting their agricultural exports to save water for households or drinking. The Egyptian case fits with the finding that water “flows uphill towards money”: with each doubling of per capita income, a nation increases its imports of fresh surface water and groundwater—embedded in other products—by 86 percent, according to a 2016 study. To make up for the water shortage, Egypt is planning to build new desalination facilities—which will use energy to produce water to enable the production of food.

The water-food-energy nexus has long been a topic for academics. But climate change, accelerating resource consumption, and globalization are bringing it home to everyone—and making it much harder to ignore the waste in certain tradeoffs. If humans didn’t devote over three-quarters of global agriculture land to feeding animals that account for only 18 percent of global calories and 37 percent of the world’s protein, for example, it would be easier for 8 billion people to live a good life on this planet. And while irritation about Saudis importing cow food is what got the water-food-energy nexus on the map in Arizona, it’s not just the international water trade, nor just the meat industry, that needs re-examining. Over 51 million acres of American land are used for growing corn and soy that is turned into biofuels—that’s more land than all the other types of energy production put together—and those crops need water too.

If choices have to be made in the era of climate change, there is a case for efficiency: plant-based or lab-grown meats instead of cow steaks; wind turbines instead of corn crops for ethanol; American homes instead of Saudi milk.