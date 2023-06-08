The House Republican Two-Step: Program Cuts for the Poor, Then Tax Cuts for the Rich

The second tweak Republicans want to reverse is the phasing out of a generous deduction for capital expenditures on machinery expected to last 20 years or less. The 2017 tax bill permitted corporations to deduct such expenditures in a single year where previously they’d had to deduct them over several years. But this was a short-term measure. The amount eligible to be deducted started at 100 percent, then fell to 80 percent, then 60 percent, and, eventually, in 2026, to zero. The idea was to prod corporations into making capital investments sooner rather than later. If Congress now limits or eliminates this phaseout, that will increase the cost to the Treasury and remove the incentive to accelerate capital investment.

The third change Republicans want to make would revive a short-term measure in the 2017 law that expired in 2021. This was a deduction concerning research and development expenditures. As with the capital-expenditures measure, the R&D provision gave companies an opportunity to deduct investment in a single year on an “act now” basis, because the deduction would only be temporary. But in this instance, the deduction wasn’t phased out; it was simply put in place for three years and then removed.

Democrats are sympathetic to all three proposed tweaks, and especially to the third, if it can be matched with an increase to the child tax deduction that Republicans don’t especially want. I’m sure that, viewed narrowly, at least some of these proposed changes might be justifiable: they’re narrowly targeted, they might boost productivity, etc. But they bump up against the larger reality that corporate taxation has already been eviscerated in this country, to the benefit of very few. Indeed, according to a report prepared for the Joint Committee on Taxation, not a penny of the 2017 corporate tax cut landed in the pocket of anyone in the bottom 90 percent of the United States income distribution.