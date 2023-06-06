The Real Reasons Why Workers Are Producing Less

GDP and GDI measure the same thing—economic growth—GDP from the buyer’s perspective (how much did you spend?) and GDI from the seller’s (how much did you receive in wages and profit?). Logically these should be the same number, because (to paraphrase Paul Simon) one man’s purchase is another man’s sale. In practice, they aren’t, for complicated statistical reasons I don’t pretend to understand, but usually they’re pretty close. Right now they’re far apart, suggesting that the seller is somehow getting shortchanged. Guilford, the Fed, and a lot of economists think the problem is that too many people have jobs.

Remember the Great Resignation, when the “quit rate” peaked at 3 percent? That was in April 2022. Since then, the quit rate has been falling, and though it’s still elevated at 2.4 percent, nobody’s talking about a Great Resignation anymore. (It’s hard to say what a stable quit rate would be, because even before their pandemic spike, quits had been rising for a decade.) But bosses still remember how disruptive it was to lose employees left and right, especially in the health care, restaurant, hotel, and airlines industries. Determined not to let it happen again, these bosses, the theory goes, are hoarding labor, keeping more people on the payroll than they have work for them to do. Hence, falling productivity.

If we really are in or about to be in a full-employment recession, I’m not inclined to lose sleep over it. GDI may be down, but average hourly wages are still rising—not so fast as they were a year ago, and still not fast enough to keep up with inflation, but the latter gap is narrowing. When rising wages coincide with declining productivity, companies hike prices, causing inflation. For a while that was happening. But for a year now, inflation has been receding.