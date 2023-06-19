The Plan to Split Democracies Into Tiny Pieces

New York City’s Hudson Yards, referred to as “Manhattan’s Biggest, Newest, Slickest Gated Community” by the New York Times architecture critic, is a more recent manifestation of the zone model, one that lavishes tax incentives and other privileges on wealthy investors willing to relocate to purportedly distressed areas. At least $1.2 billion of the financing to build Hudson Yards was obtained through the EB-5 visa program, a federal initiative that provides foreigners who invest heavily in U.S.-based projects a path to permanent residency in return. This program was supposed to direct resources to remote or economically distressed regions—though Manhattan’s West Side is neither remote nor distressed. Empire State Development, a New York state agency, got around this problem by cobbling together an enterprise zone out of “a serpentine line of census tracts from genuinely economically depressed areas,” thus opening the floodgates of EB-5 money. As Bloomberg’s Kriston Capps reported in 2019, “the mega-luxury of this mini-Dubai was financed in part through a program that was supposed to help alleviate urban poverty.” This kind of transactionalism is what Slobodian has in mind when he writes that enterprise zones function largely to “make what had been formerly called corruption into the law of the land.”

Hong Kong was far from the only model for new zones. In the late 1980s, Friedman and the Hoover Institution fellow Alvin Rabushka put together an index of the most “economically free” countries in the world. High on the list was Singapore. By the 1990s, Singapore had been undergoing steady economic growth at a rate unseen anywhere else, achieved through a combination of state-led internal development and a zealous drive to insert itself into high-end global supply chains. Unlike Hong Kong, Singapore is an independent nation with multiparty elections, though it is hardly a robust democracy: The watchdog Freedom House gives it a score of 19 out of 40 on political rights. A defining feature of its economy is the divide between citizens and the foreign workers who sustain the city-state’s economy. “Being a Singaporean citizen means access to a range of services including a compulsory savings account that one could draw on for pension, health care, and to buy a home,” Slobodian notes. “Being a foreign worker means you are not just hire-and-fire but fire-and-deport.”

Despite its democratic deficit—or more probably because of it—Margaret Thatcher once suggested that Britain look not to Europe but to the East to reinvent itself as “a kind of free-trade and non-interventionist ‘Singapore.’” More recently, Brexiteers fawned over Singapore as well. “If we are to thrive,” Conservative MP Owen Paterson asserted in 2017, “our post-Brexit model should exactly be Singapore, a tiny country devoid of natural resources but with a booming economy and an average life expectancy of 85.” The Economist gushed at the thought of London as “a sort of Singapore on steroids”—a vision of prosperity that has yet to materialize in the U.K., where the government warned of power outages last winter and supermarkets began to ration fresh fruit and vegetables earlier this year.