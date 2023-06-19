The Plan to Split Democracies Into Tiny Pieces

Crack-Up Capitalism: Market Radicals and the Dream of a World Without Democracy by Quinn Slobodian Buy on Bookshop

Hong Kong today is among the most unequal places on Earth, but the Hong Kong model is thriving. As Slobodian traces in his incisive new book, Crack-Up Capitalism: Market Radicals and the Dream of a World Without Democracy, the world today is riddled with economic zones: places within countries that in one way or another have come to be roped off from the regulatory reach of national governments. In 1986, there were 176 such zones; by 2018, there were 5,400. Some are city-states or duty-free districts. A few “are no bigger than a factory or a warehouse,” while “others are urban megaprojects.” Zones don’t formally break off from the state, but they sidestep it. Each corporation that stashes its profits “in Switzerland or the Caribbean; each standoff over grazing rights with federal agents; each rent-a-cop, contractor, or mercenary hired to patrol, jail, or raid,” Slobodian writes, is “another small victory for the zone.”



The proliferation of zones is not just about economic growth. It’s part of a larger antisocial project deeply hostile to democracy. Market radicals have long seen liberal democracies as petty tyrannies whose taxes and regulations constrain the free flow of capital. Slobodian’s previous book, Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism, examined the creation of a global system designed to circumvent those constraints. But, as Crack-Up Capitalism traces, the ultimate goal was to chip away through elaborate means at the states themselves. Zones were the tool of choice. As Heritage Foundation analyst Stuart Butler wrote in 1982, “Localized freedom can rot the foundations of the unfree state around it.” The point of the zone, Slobodian explains, is “to pierce holes in the social fabric,” breaking up the bonds of solidarity within communities—as the wealthy hole up in gated communities, and workers come and go with no social safety net—and leaving the map in fragments.

Zones are not an entirely novel form. As Slobodian points out, the city-state flourished in the Middle Ages; Genoa, Venice, and the City of London had their own governments, and, as in Hong Kong today, businesses could vote. But, in his account, the rise of the zone as we know it can be traced to the 1970s, when it appeared to offer “a sleek alternative to the messiness of mass democracy and the sprawl and bloat of unwieldy nation-states.” In an era of economic stagnation, when unemployment and inflation surged, zones appeared to have cracked the code to prosperity.