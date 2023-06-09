Mike Pence’s Presidential Campaign Makes No Sense

Look no further than his answer to the “rule of law” question. One simple way to “restore confidence in equal treatment under the law” would be to … treat people equally under the law. If Donald Trump committed a crime by refusing to hand over classified information he had unlawfully taken with him to his private residence, than he should be prosecuted for that crime. And yet Mike Pence has decided the opposite is true: Trump should get away scot-free because, well, he’s Donald Trump and some people would be mad.



Pence’s entire candidacy is built around these bits of pretzel logic. Most importantly, he likes to tout the achievements of the Trump administration, which is understandable given the flimsiness of his resume. And yet, this becomes quite the problem when you happen to be running against your former boss, who can claim a larger share of that credit. If you want to tout the economy while you were vice president, well, that usually also means touting the president who oversaw that economy. Vice presidents don’t have much to do, moreover, so there’s also something silly about the entire exercise: Pence is trying to claim credit for things he didn’t have much to do with (Trump, to be fair, didn’t either) but in the process is really just pumping up the man who’s running well ahead of him in the polls.



There’s a similar problem when it comes to many of Pence’s criticisms of his former boss. Speaking about Trump’s recent praise of North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un, Pence had this to say on Fox News: “Whether it’s my former running mate or anyone else, no one should be praising the dictator in North Korea — or praising the leader of Russia, who has launched an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine,” Pence said. “This is a time when we ought to make it clear to the world that we stand for freedom and we stand with those who stand for freedom.” That all makes sense! Except that when Pence served as Donald Trump’s vice president, Trump praised Kim and Putin repeatedly and at great length. If Pence found his boss’s conduct so reprehensible, why didn’t he do anything about it? He hasn’t said.

