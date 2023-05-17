Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence Are Running Scared

Seven years ago, during the last competitive Republican primary, nearly every candidate not named Donald Trump followed the same basic strategy: Do not attack Donald Trump. This was a foolish strategy: Generally speaking, it is a good idea to try to convince people that the person who is leading the pack is unworthy of front-runner status because you need to persuade those voters to switch allegiance. But in fairness, the presidential aspirants who ended up as 2016’s sacrificial lambs were at least were in uncharted territory. There had not been a candidate quite like Donald Trump—racist, combustible, obviously unqualified—in a presidential primary before. Unlike many election cycles, it wasn’t necessarily foolish to assume that Trump would implode, or his voters would wake up, or both. And so the rest of field let him be—staying out of the blast zone and waiting for the inevitable act of self-destruction. The candidate best positioned to carry Trump’s mantle would simply sweep up his voters and coast to victory.

Well, fool us once: We now know definitively that this is not a good strategy for running against Donald Trump. This is actually something that became abundantly clear while the 2016 field was trying to execute this plan. Trump’s main surviving rivals, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, eventually started slinging mud midway into the primary calendar, which was far too late for it to matter. Still, there was a lesson here. If you want to beat Donald Trump in a presidential primary, you should actually try to beat him, instead of waiting for him to beat himself. It is still early days in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But seven years after this critical lesson was learned, Trump’s latest group of presidential primary rivals are out there making the same mistake: No one wants to actually make the case that Trump should not be president.

