Why Greedhead Pharma Interests Are Suing the Government

HHS issued a guidance in March on how it will implement the law. By September 1, it said, the agency will select the first 10 drugs on which it will negotiate government discounts. The negotiations will take place over the course of a year, and the prices will take effect in 2026. Over the next three years the same process will begin for 50 additional drugs, most of them outpatient drugs but some of them drugs administered by doctors or hospitals. After a price is agreed on, it may not rise faster than inflation. This procedure is expected to reduce what Medicare pays for drugs by 8 or 9 percent, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and to reduce the budget deficit by $25 billion in 2031 (because the government will be spending less on Medicare drugs).

The lawsuits filed by the Chamber and Merck both argue against this process on constitutional grounds. Merck (which said in its complaint that it expects its diabetes drug Januvia, which costs more than $7,500 per year, to be targeted in the first round) mostly argues that it violates the Fifth Amendment’s “takings” clause, which forbids private property to be “taken for public use, without just compensation.” The Chamber takes more of a shotgun approach, saying it violates separation of powers, due process, the Eighth Amendment’s “excessive fines” clause, and the First Amendment’s protection of free speech. The Merck lawsuit mentions the First Amendment, too; both lawsuits allege that any negotiated agreement on price will constitute, on the drug company’s side, compelled speech, because the negotiation isn’t really a negotiation at all.



The Chamber and Merck are sort of right that it’s not a negotiation—not much of one, anyway—in the same sense that a vendor who complained about negotiating prices with Sam’s Club would be right. When your market share is very large, so is your leverage over suppliers. Medicare today accounts for about one-third of retail prescription drug spending, and when combined with Medicaid, it accounts for 45 percent. The latter is relevant because if, at the end of the negotiation process—which bends over backwards to treat drug companies fairly in various ways too boring to explain here—the drug company rejects Medicare’s final offer, the company, under the new law, can’t sell any of its products either to Medicare or Medicaid. In other words, if the drug company doesn’t play ball, it will lose access to nearly half the United States market, which is the most profitable market for pharmaceuticals on planet Earth.