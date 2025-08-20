NY Mayor Eric Adams’ Corruption Scandal Just Keeps Going
More of his associates will likely face charges soon.
Another slew of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s allies will likely face charges, which are expected to include multiple counts of bribery, according to The New York Times.
The defendants will probably include the mayor’s former chief adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin, her son Glenn D. Martin, Adams’ friend and local official Jesse Hamilton, two businessmen, and supporters Gina and Tony Argento, who are siblings, and whose company donated over $20,000 to Adams.
They all plan to plead not guilty, according to sources from the Times.
Lewis-Martin, who has described herself as Adams’s “sister ordained by god,” and her son, allegedly tried to impact city policy by accepting favors from the other defendants. Lewis-Martin is already dealing with corruption charges from last year, in which prosecutors claim to have caught her via wiretap accepting $100,000 from the aforementioned two businessmen. She is also alleged to be the catalyst behind almost every corruption charge linked to the Mayor’s office, the Times reported.
Adams has attempted to wash hands of this.
“Mayor Adams was not involved in this matter and has not been accused of or implicated in any wrongdoing,” his spokeswoman, Kayla Mamelak Altus, said. “He remains focused on what has always been his priority — serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers who call this city home and making their city safer and more affordable every single day.”
Altus also noted that Lewis-Martin did not work for Adams anymore, without mentioning that she resigned just days before she was indicted last year.
These are just the latest developments in the scandal plaguing Eric Adams and his administration, who is in the midst of an underwhelming mayoral campaign, trailing solidly behind Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.
In the past few weeks Adams has had his former chief Muslim community liaison charged with fraud for instructing witnesses to lie to the FBI, a loyal Turkish businessman and donor convicted for making illegal donations to him, and four of his former police officers sue him for corruption. In the suit, they accused him of running the NYPD like a “criminal enterprise.”
Yet Adams’s campaign still chugs on. He seems intent on ignoring hit after hit to his reputation and legacy, instead choosing to post his way through it all. It seems clear that not even the de facto pardon from President Trump can help save him now.