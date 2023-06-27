Alaska Wants to Let an Oil Giant Keep Secrets From Its Own People

The move was one of Alaska’s largest sales in a generation and made Hilcorp one of the largest oil producers in the state. But the agency overseeing the transaction, the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, allowed Hilcorp to keep the details of the $5.6 billion deal, and information about the company’s assets, private. In fact, the RCA actually suggested what regulation Hilcorp could use to keep its finances from further scrutiny. (A representative from the RCA said in an email that it cannot comment on open matters.)

Normally, the RCA would have held an evidentiary hearing prior to the sale, where entities like the City of Valdez, where the pipeline ends, could have requested additional information. That didn’t happen—the RCA will claim in the trial this week that a hearing wasn’t legally required. As a result, the city filed suit, saying Hilcorp and the RCA violated its fundamental free speech and due process rights. “It’s a foundational right to have access to this kind of information, so that you can meaningfully participate in your democracy,” said Robin Brena, the attorney representing Valdez.

Critics say that the lack of transparency around the sale means the public doesn’t know if Hilcorp can afford to safely operate the pipeline or if it will be able to respond in the case of an environmental disaster. The costs of an accident can be huge: Exxon, by some estimates, spent $7 billion in the aftermath of its spill in Prince William Sound. (It also fought punitive damages for years in court, ultimately reducing a $5 billion settlement to $507 million.) The true toll of the spill was measured in more than just dollars. Ecosystems have permanently shifted near Valdez, and the spill’s impact on the fishing economy—and the drawn-out court battle with a tiny resulting payout—have forever changed residents’ lives.