Climate Fraud on America’s Last Frontier

Legally speaking, the credits generated from this plan and sold to the highest bidder will be legitimate. Ecologically speaking, Alaska is making itself an accessory to systematic fraud. Barring regulatory action from the federal government, other states might reasonably follow suit.

It’s easy to see how Alaska found itself in this situation. The state stands alone in the United States with no statewide sales tax or income tax; instead, revenue from oil and gas extraction underwrites a substantial share of spending. But falling oil prices over the past year have drained state coffers. Facing a widening budget shortfall, lawmakers began looking for nickels between the couch cushions. Somewhere along the way, the notion of carbon credits made its way to the governor’s office.

“We’ve been told by some that we can generate revenue in the billions [of dollars] over 20 years just from our forest lands,” Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a January press release. And government officials think they can do it without jeopardizing their other revenue streams. According to John Boyle, the incoming commissioner of the state Department of Natural Resources, “Carbon offset projects will not prevent mineral development, timber harvests, new oil or and gas exploration, or infrastructure development.”