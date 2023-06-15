Climate Fraud on America’s Last Frontier

In a moment of political tension, Senate Bill 48 served two critical functions. First, it acted as an olive branch between the divided legislature and the Trump-endorsed governor. And second, it was the budgetary equivalent of a free lunch: a chance for increased revenue that did not raise taxes, cut spending, or impose any meaningful changes to the state’s extractive industries.

“The governor, in particular, is prone to wanting to sell things that I’m not certain that he even understands,” a source close to the legislative process told me of S.B. 48. (They were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.) “The current governor has attracted a lot of grifters.… You’ve got grifters matched up with the people who desperately want to do something green. So it’s a perfect match.”

In a stunning bit of political theater, officials from the Department of Natural Resources, along with a consultant from Anew Climate, a San Francisco–based carbon offset developer, explained the magic trick to an audience of legislators last month. “We don’t expect the carbon offset project to slow timber sales,” a DNR representative told the House Finance Committee. Nobody could articulate how Alaska was going to use its forests to offset carbon emissions while continuing logging at the same rates as before. But that’s how magic works.