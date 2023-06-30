Bidenomics Is Working—Here’s Why the Business Press Won’t Say So

It isn’t just the Journal. “Many forecasters,” wrote Ben Casselman Thursday in The New York Times, “both inside and outside the central bank, are skeptical that inflation will continue to ease as long as consumers are willing to open their wallets.” Are these the same forecasters who told Casselman that a recession was imminent in April, in December 2022, in July 2022, and in April 2022? It may be unfair to single Casselman out. He’s one of the more nuanced economic reporters out there, and it’s part of a reporter’s job to solicit expert opinion. But the Covid economy has defied economic forecasts so often that perhaps it’s time to de-emphasize predictions.

Ultimately the problem is that business reporters see everything as bad news. Gregg Easterbrook published a classic New Republic essay about this (“The Sky Is Always Falling”) in August 1989. Not much has changed since then. Bad news is self-evidently bad, and good news is bad because markets or regulators will overreact and spoil everything. The reasoning is essentially circular. Rising inflation is obviously bad, but falling inflation is bad, too, because it will encourage the Fed to slack off prematurely on raising interest rates, pushing inflation even higher than before. “Perhaps 95 percent of economic doomsday edicts,” wrote Easterbrook, “turn on constructions like ‘could lead to,’ ‘might cause,’ [or] ‘analysts warn of possible.’” Given the evident dangers lurking everywhere, it’s a wonder business reporters can get themselves out of bed in the morning. They’re also, Easterbrook pointed out, Fed-worshippers, envisioning our central bank as an all-powerful, vengeful Old Testament God whose inscrutable deeds must never be questioned. If Jerome Powell thinks inflation is still raging out of control—or pretends to think that lest the press declare the inflation crisis over prematurely—then reporters must fall in line. Not to do so would be sacrilege.

The truth, though, is that Biden has managed the economy very well. Perhaps he will mismanage it in the future. Perhaps he won’t. Perhaps the economy will defy Biden’s attempts to manage it at all. We don’t know what will happen. We can’t know. So we might as well judge Biden on what’s happened thus far. And that story is a happy one. Unemployment is low, GDP is rising, and inflation is falling. What’s not to like?