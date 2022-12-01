On the Rail Strike, Biden Turned His Back on Workers

But I am also concerned that we are rewarding a concerted decision of the railroads that would have caused fevered expressions of outrage by industry had the unions taken a similar step…. The unions had serious questions about the seriousness of the railroads’ efforts to reach an agreement.

Not a word Biden uttered then would be out of place today, except insofar as 30 years of industry consolidation and downsizing and stock buybacks have made the situation much worse. The only upside to Wall Street’s growing dominance of the rail industry is that a rail strike would cause such mayhem in the financial markets that management would be even more desperate than in the past to end it. Did the economy spin out of control during the previous 48-hour strike, back when the economy was more dependent on rail freight than it is today? It did not. “Let it happen,” Michael Paul Lindsey, a locomotive operator for Union Pacific, who sits on the steering committee of Railroad Workers United, an inter-union “solidarity caucus,” told me. “It would only last a few days.”

The safest choice would have been for Biden to impose a “cooling off” period as permitted under the Railway Labor Act (more precisely, to extend the one Biden first imposed in July). In Politico, Ben White reports that the White House never considered this because, according to an unnamed administration official, the rail unions never requested one. That’s a pretty lame excuse. The rail unions never requested that Biden and Congress force adoption of the Walsh contract either.

Greg Regan, president of the transportation trades department of the AFL-CIO, told me that extending the cooling-off period would have been a “massive mistake” because management is inflexible and prospects for improving the agreement at the bargaining table would be too dim. Also, he said, extending talks into January would risk imposition of a settlement less favorable to the unions by the incoming Republican House. An unnamed administration official quoted by White said the same. But Biden could veto any such settlement. And if it looked as though the House and Senate were about to override such a veto (which seems unlikely), the unions could take that risk into account. If the rank and file rejected a second agreement and Congress imposed a less favorable one over Biden’s veto, nobody could blame a sympathetic White House.