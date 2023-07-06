White House Floats the Idea of Blocking Out the Sun

“The fact that this report exists encourages more countries to think about their role in this space,” she said.

But other experts said the report shows a global framework for SRM technology is increasingly unlikely. The failure of recent climate agreements to bind key contributors to emissions, like the United States, have many preparing for the likelihood that the technology is developed—and even deployed—by a country or company acting unilaterally.

Make Sunsets, the VC-backed firm that sold individual credits for sulfur dioxide released into the air via balloons, made itself an example recently of how easily an independent actor can take advantage of the current lack of regulations. The venture was widely criticized by industry insiders for its technique, as well as the lack of concrete data on the actual cooling effects of its work, and was shut down by the Mexican government shortly after it began releasing balloons in Baja California earlier this year. But it’s not difficult to imagine a slightly more sophisticated firm finessing regulators ahead of time to launch similar projects that won’t get shut down—and could have a wide array of possible and unpredictable side effects.