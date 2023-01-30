Don’t Just Cut Defense Spending. Convert the Defense Industry Into a Green Powerhouse.

The new Costs of War report released last week, authored by Miriam Pemberton, suggests reorienting the defense economy to civilian production to fight climate change. Both the case of Lockheed’s HybriDrive, as well as the collapse of California’s aerospace industry, she argues, illuminate what could have been a fruitful post-Cold War transition. The Clinton administration had pledged a “peace dividend” aimed at redirecting Cold War spending to the civilian economy. But Clinton’s plan to transform the U.S. “from a defense to a domestic economic giant” never came to pass.

The reasons for this had to do with austerity measures and fierce pushback from the Pentagon officials, arms corporations, and members of Congress that make up the “Iron Triangle.” By 1997, the administration cut defense spending by a third of its Cold War peak in 1989. Employment in the private defense industry dropped by 40 percent between 1987 and 1996. These losses accounted for nearly 5 percent of the manufacturing workforce. Ultimately, only $16.5 billion was directed to retraining workers and steering weapons manufacturers toward civilian production, while 85 percent of the defense savings went to reducing the deficit.

In the absence of a vision for what would replace the national security state, the arms industry worked on dual-use technology to serve civilian and military purposes, turned to the export market, and consolidated. Since the 1990s, the number of prime contractors in aerospace and defense working directly with the Pentagon has dwindled from 51 to 5 due to a dizzying wave of mergers and acquisitions in the industry. With this new monopoly power, arms companies turned more of their attention to elected officials. “In addition to growing their teams of lobbyists and their campaign contributions,” Pemberton writes, “military contractors began embedding their subcontracting and supply chains even more widely and deeply across the American landscape.”