Don’t Just Cut Defense Spending. Convert the Defense Industry Into a Green Powerhouse.

This hybrid technology is a small-scale example of the conversion from military to civilian production. It’s a peculiar juxtaposition between two industries that may seem at odds with each other, but it also represents a potential intervention to a pressing manufacturing dilemma: the need to rapidly build and retool society to transition from an extractive to a regenerative economy.

BAE Systems acquired HybriDrive from Lockheed Martin in 1999, just months after Lockheed delivered a fleet of 125 hybrid buses to New York City Transit. According to a new report by the Costs of War Project at Brown University, “Toyota was figuring out regenerative braking for its Priuses around the same time,” but an engineering team leader claims “his shop at Lockheed got there first.” In a couple of years, Lockheed concluded that expansion into the civilian market was not a worthwhile pursuit and, along the way, supported what is now one of the largest hybrid bus fleets in the world.

Experts and activists have stressed the importance of cutting the defense budget to reduce the military’s carbon footprint and free up resources for initiatives like the Green New Deal. Less attention has been afforded to the millions of workers who make up the Pentagon’s supply chains. If the defense budget does get slashed, the reduction in arms manufacturing will displace these workers. Given the military’s position as both the world’s largest employer and its largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases, a just transition should prioritize helping defense workers, who represent some of the nation’s top engineers, find green jobs as well.