Saudi Arabia’s Dizzying Scheme to Devour the Sports World

On June 6, Saudi Arabia bought the game of golf. That is an exaggeration—rest assured, America’s country clubs are still controlled by a cabal of madras-clad local oligarchs—but only slightly. Technically, the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced that it was merging with the Professional Golfers’ Association, ending a bitter feud that had divided the sport for over a year. In reality, though, it was more takeover than merger. While details of the new entity are subject to change, two things are clear: It will be funded to the tune of over a billion dollars by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the fund’s governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, will serve as its chairman. In one shocking power grab—most of the PGA’s board was kept in the dark—Saudi Arabia assumed control of an entire professional sport.

That Saudi Arabia’s arid climate is not particularly well-suited to golf—its July highs typically hover in the mid-110s—only underscores that this is not really a sports story at all. The kingdom’s takeover of professional golf is a part of a larger strategy aimed at maintaining geopolitical economic relevance in a world rapidly transitioning away from fossil fuels, while burnishing its global image. This is sports washing on a scale never seen before, a gargantuan effort to extend and protect Saudi global power.