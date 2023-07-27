Saudi Arabia’s Dizzying Scheme to Devour the Sports World

The spending spree isn’t limited to golf. In recent months, the Saudis increased their investments in Formula 1 racing, boxing, and cycling. PIF is also expected to close a multiyear deal with the Association of Tennis Professionals to bring the sport’s Next Gen finals to Jeddah. And in the wake of the 2022 World Cup (hosted by longtime rival Qatar), the Saudis have lured stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kanté to its Saudi Pro League with eye-popping salaries: Ronaldo reportedly makes more than $200 million per season; the oft-injured Kanté makes just half that much.

It’s not only sport. “Saudi Arabia is investing huge amounts of money in 14 or 15 different sectors,” including “alternative energy sources, tourism infrastructure, even in their movie industry,” said Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema Business School in Paris. “Fundamentally for me, it’s all about security.” That security, according to Chadwick, has two elements. First is the country’s sizable youth population—70 percent of Saudis are under 35—and worries about religious radicalism, but, in Chadwick’s term, the “bigger concern” is “another Arab Spring.” The second element is economic. Saudi Arabia is currently highly dependent on oil, and “the long-term security of that economy is weak, especially in a world kicking back against fossil fuel production. In essence, Saudi Arabia has 20 years to diversify its economy: This is about creating a more secure, resilient post-oil-and-gas economy in addition to protecting the country’s royal family.”

Of course, improving the country’s reputation of oppression wouldn’t hurt either. Saudi assassins, at the orders of their crown prince, bone-sawed dissident Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The military oversaw a devastating, yearslong blockade in Yemen that resulted in mass starvation and death. Within the kingdom, homosexuality is often punished, women’s rights are still severely curtailed, and executions are frequent. Buying into sports is a rebranding effort. It’s also aimed at luring skeptics and tourists to a country that has settled on a post-oil identity: that of a destination vacation site, a lavish Las Vegas-by-the-Gulf.