The year was 1960. At home in Greenville, South Carolina, during a break in his first semester at North Carolina A&T University, he went to the “Black” library in town to check out a book he needed to write a term paper. The librarian told him that they didn’t have it in their collection, but assured him that her friend, a librarian at the “white” library, would break policy and allow him to take the book. At the larger, more modern library across town, he was attempting to check out the book when a police officer forcibly ejected him from the library and threw him down on the curb. Jackson told me that he sat and cried. But he later joined with seven other students to form what historians call the “Greenville Eight,” which led an ultimately victorious movement to integrate library services in the city.

At North Carolina A&T, Jackson led protests against police brutality and organized with a local chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE). In 1965, he interrupted his graduate studies at the University of Chicago to lead a delegation down to Alabama to participate in the Selma to Montgomery marches for voting rights. It was there that Jackson met Dr. Martin Luther King, and earned a position on his staff. For the next half century, despite the risks and pain associated with civil rights activism, Jackson led efforts to integrate an apartheid economy. His fight against redlining, hiring discrimination, and exclusion of racial minorities from trade unions earned him the nickname the “apostle of economics.” He led protests and boycotts against corporations like General Motors and Burger King, and the giants of Silicon Valley, securing thousands of jobs for Black workers and millions of dollars of ancillary benefits for Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

In the 1980s, the Democratic Party was also in desperate need of reform. One might say that Jackson helped Democrats become “woke.” When party leaders, including Sen. Edward Kennedy and Sen. Walter Mondale, endorsed white opponents of Harold Washington in the Democratic primary for Chicago mayor in 1983, Jackson searched for a Black leader to run for president as a challenge to the “indifference and mediocrity of the white establishment within the party.” When they all declined, Jackson himself ran. The mainstream press predicted Jackson would register as a mere asterisk in the 1984 race, but he defied expectations by winning nearly one out of every five votes. In 1988, he outperformed Joe Biden and Al Gore to take second place in the Democratic primary, ushering millions of new voters into the party. “We built a multiracial, multilingual, multigendered coalition,” Jackson said to me, flashing a smile.