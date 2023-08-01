The Supreme Court’s War on Novelty

It is indisputable that the Supreme Court has taken a sharp right turn in recent years from an ideological perspective. But the court is also increasingly conservative in a more anodyne sense: hostile to innovative applications of existing laws, skeptical of assertions of new statutory powers, and unyielding when it comes to using old laws to solve new problems.

The court’s turn against creative policymaking can be partially traced to the rise of the major questions doctrine. This relatively new credo holds that new federal rules and regulations are presumptively invalid if an agency uses vague statutory language to address a “major” public policy issue. The court had historically given federal agencies broad latitude when crafting rules and regulations from vague federal laws, but no longer. “We expect Congress to speak clearly when authorizing an agency to exercise powers of vast economic and political significance,” the conservative majority declared in an unsigned opinion that overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium in 2021.

The court often frames the major questions doctrine as a way to protect Congress’s legislative authority from the perils of executive branch overreach. Critics of the doctrine, of which there are many, have argued that it essentially gives the Supreme Court a freestanding veto over vast sections of public policy. What counts as speaking “clearly”? What counts as an issue of “vast economic and political significance”? That is apparently for the justices to know and the rest of us to find out.