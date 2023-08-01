The Supreme Court’s War on Novelty

Beyond the legal reasoning itself, at the heart of the doctrine is a hostility to using old powers in new ways. In 2014’s Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, one of the first cases to utilize the argument that would later become the major questions doctrine, the court rejected the Environmental Protection Agency’s conclusion that all greenhouse gases counted as pollutants under one provision of the Clean Air Act, even though the justices had previously upheld that interpretation in another part of the landmark anti-pollution law in 2007.

“Despite its textual plausibility, we noted [in Utility Air] that the Agency’s interpretation would have given it permitting authority over millions of small sources, such as hotels and office buildings, that had never before been subject to such requirements,” Roberts later wrote in the 2022 case West Virginia v. EPA, which cemented the doctrine as a key tool in the court’s statutory analysis.

In other words, even though the agency had fairly read its own powers under the statute, the court nonetheless rejected the new rule because it was doing so in a new way. “We declined to uphold EPA’s claim of ‘unheralded’ regulatory power over ‘a significant portion of the American economy,’” the chief justice explained. He then applied that reasoning in the 2022 case to block the EPA from regulating carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants under a moribund Obama-era climate policy.