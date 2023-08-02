The Progressive Way to Save Cities From Superstorms

That Hunts Point is highly vulnerable to flooding is not in dispute—nor is the fact that the risk keeps getting worse. It’s built on a peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Bronx and East Rivers. The Food Distribution Center narrowly avoided being inundated during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 because the storm hit when it was low tide in Long Island Sound; the water only made it as far as the parking lot. “However, complacency in the wake of Sandy would be a mistake, as the food supply system may not escape significant impacts in the next extreme weather event,” a city climate risk assessment noted a full decade ago. Five years after that warning, The New Republic reported that a citywide plan to protect the market was struggling with funding and implementation. Precious little has been accomplished since then. Even modest efforts to ensure that the power stays on during a storm are still years away from completion.

In other parts of New York City, memories of Sandy knocking out a power station and plunging neighborhoods into darkness, killing 43 people and causing $19 billion in economic damages, have spurred the political class into action. In an ideal world, under the radical approach known as “managed retreat,” you might relocate the most vulnerable people away from danger. But while that’s happening in some small pockets of the city, it’s a potentially fraught proposition for an urban area with a population density comparable to Mexico City. And so there are now five city-led projects costing upward of $4.5 billion that aim to elevate, fortify, and protect Lower Manhattan against extreme weather. Those plans must reckon with the flooding threats posed by sea levels that are rising roughly one inch every seven to eight years due to climate change, as well as the intensifying effects that warmer oceans and shrinking coastlines have on the fury of storms, which, in addition to surging catastrophically, can dump enough inland rain to suck unlucky bystanders into drainage pipes and turn subway stations into waterfalls.

City-led projects aimed at weatherizing New York are minuscule compared to what’s been proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Earlier this year, the branch of the U.S. military dangled a $52 billion strategy that entailed building more than a dozen movable sea barriers along with miles of concrete seawalls, elevated promenades, and other flood protection measures. It’s the sort of massive undertaking that requires local, state, and federal approval, and could take years, if not decades, to ever become reality.