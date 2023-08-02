The Progressive Way to Save Cities From Superstorms

To this day, there continue to be cultural clashes when a branch of the military is tasked with keeping U.S. cities dry.

To this day, there continue to be cultural clashes when a branch of the military is tasked with keeping U.S. cities dry. “Several NYC district commanders, their last gig was jumping out of an airplane,” said Daniel Zarrilli, chief climate policy adviser under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. “And now they’re in charge of New York Harbor’s coastal protections. It’s just a funny thing how we’ve chosen to do this as a country.” The sense that outsiders are parachuting into a dense urban environment they don’t fully understand and proposing to spend tens of billions of dollars on 15-foot slabs of concrete that will redefine millions of people’s relationship with the area’s rivers, bays, and Atlantic beaches has led some residents to make loaded historical analogies. “This is one of the largest projects that the Army Corps has ever worked on and proposed,” said Victoria Sanders, a research analyst at the NYC Environmental Justice Alliance. “And at that scale I think it’s very accurate to say that it compares to Robert Moses.”

Moses was the notorious urban planner who, when dominating local infrastructure policy from the 1930s to the 1960s, led a team of engineers that built many of the freeways and bridges crisscrossing the city. He also believed that Black people were “dirty,” according to Robert A. Caro’s Pulitzer Prize–winning biography The Power Broker, and frequently located his most disruptive projects in neighborhoods inhabited primarily by people of color, the residents’ wishes be damned. One of the most egregious examples is the Cross Bronx Expressway, a seven-mile road that demolished hundreds of apartment buildings and displaced over 60,000 people. South Bronx property values plummeted in its wake, many white residents fled to the suburbs, and heavy industry accumulated along the borough’s waterfront. The implications were national ones. “The Cross Bronx subsequently served as a model for cities across the U.S., which were designing their own urban freeway systems,” explains Segregation by Design, a research and advocacy project created by New York–based architect Adam Paul Susaneck that documents the unequal racial impacts of car-dependent cities.

Mychal Johnson has lived in the area for more than 20 years and is co-founder of a community group called South Bronx Unite. His group noticed that the Corps proposal, which contained miles of Harlem River floodwalls stretching around the southwest corner of the borough, didn’t seem to protect a rail line connected to a major waste management facility that processes all of the Bronx’s household garbage, up to 4,000 tons per day. “They’d never thought about it,” he claimed. If that rail line was flooded during a storm surge, “that means we’ll be inundated with the garbage that’s left at this site from all over the Bronx,” he said. (Wisemiller, for his part, said this type of feedback is crucial for the Army Corps plan: “We look forward to further dialogue with the city, as well as with those local neighborhoods.”)